Bhad Bhabie Addresses Rumor She’s Lying About Having Cancer

Bhad Bhabie has been through a lot in the past few years. In 2024, she welcomed her first child with Le Vaughn, with whom she's had an incredibly chaotic on-and-off relationship ever since. Just a few months after her daughter's birth, she also announced that she had been diagnosed with a form of blood cancer.

While her supporters are rooting for her amid her health battle, some social media users have started to question whether or not she's been completely honest about her diagnosis. According to her, she has no reason to lie about having cancer and has plenty of receipts to prove it.

The 23-year-old took to her Instagram Story this week to set the record straight once and for all. She did so by sharing a photo of her prescription for Scemblix (asciminib). It's a medication given to patients with chronic myeloid leukemia-CML, and costs her a staggering $5,203.91 each month.

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Bhad Bhabie's Cancer Battle

Bhad Babie attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Drugstore June" at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on February 20, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Olivia Wong/Getty Images)

“If I’m lying about having cancer for money explain to me why I’m being prescribed this medication and paying 5K a month for it?” she captioned the post, per Complex. Bhad Bhabie didn't stop there, however. She went on to share a photo of a document about Scemblix and how it's used in cancer treatment.

“Oh wow it’s used for cancer I been saying I had yall said I was lying about,” she wrote. “And please believe no dr is prescribing this medication to someone for no reason. It literally gets delivered in a biohazard bag. Do u know what this medication would do to someone that doesn’t actually have cancer??”