Bhad Bhabie Addresses Rumor She’s Lying About Having Cancer

BY Caroline Fisher
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Bhad Bhabie Rumor Cancer
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In 2024, Bhad Bhabie announced that she'd been diagnosed with a form of blood cancer, just months after having her first child.

Bhad Bhabie has been through a lot in the past few years. In 2024, she welcomed her first child with Le Vaughn, with whom she's had an incredibly chaotic on-and-off relationship ever since. Just a few months after her daughter's birth, she also announced that she had been diagnosed with a form of blood cancer.

While her supporters are rooting for her amid her health battle, some social media users have started to question whether or not she's been completely honest about her diagnosis. According to her, she has no reason to lie about having cancer and has plenty of receipts to prove it.

The 23-year-old took to her Instagram Story this week to set the record straight once and for all. She did so by sharing a photo of her prescription for Scemblix (asciminib). It's a medication given to patients with chronic myeloid leukemia-CML, and costs her a staggering $5,203.91 each month.

Read More: Bhad Bhabie Brings The Receipts Amid Wave Of BBL Allegations

Bhad Bhabie's Cancer Battle
Bhad Bhabie
Bhad Babie attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Drugstore June" at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on February 20, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Olivia Wong/Getty Images)

“If I’m lying about having cancer for money explain to me why I’m being prescribed this medication and paying 5K a month for it?” she captioned the post, per Complex. Bhad Bhabie didn't stop there, however. She went on to share a photo of a document about Scemblix and how it's used in cancer treatment.

“Oh wow it’s used for cancer I been saying I had yall said I was lying about,” she wrote. “And please believe no dr is prescribing this medication to someone for no reason. It literally gets delivered in a biohazard bag. Do u know what this medication would do to someone that doesn’t actually have cancer??”

In another post, she posed a question to her critics. “How exactly do u monetize off having too many white blood cells?” she asked. “Asking for a friend.”

Read More: Bhad Bhabie Says She's Left Le Vaughn But No One Is Buying It

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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