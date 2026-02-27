Lil Yachty Clarifies His Role In The Unreleased Drake And Uzi Track "At The Gates"

Lil Yachty is setting the record straight about his rumored involvement in the delay of “At The Gates,” the unreleased collaboration between Drake and Lil Uzi Vert. After fans speculated that Yachty may have played a role in keeping the song from officially dropping, the Atlanta rapper made it clear that he had nothing to do with blocking its release.

“The truth of the matter was that it was a crazy sample… It was a Whitney Houston sample,” Yachty explained. He hinted at possible sample clearance issues as the real reason behind the holdup. "People gotta understand, The Boy’s a grown man."

Yachty also addressed the chatter suggesting he had influence over Drake’s decisions. "I said something about the record because I have a verse on it,” he said. "I don’t know why people think I was the person influencing him to do all these things."

"At The Gates" first surfaced in 2021 and quickly became one of the most talked-about unreleased tracks among fans. However, despite the buzz, it never received an official rollout, leading to widespread theories about behind-the-scenes politics.

According to Yachty, though, the situation was far less dramatic than social media made it out to be. And ultimately out of his hands.

Lil Yachty Attempts To Explain What Happened

It’s not clear what led fans to assume Yachty was responsible for the song’s delay. Though some have speculated it may stem from rumored tension between him and Uzi. Yachty has consistently denied any issues.

During a livestream with PlaqueBoyMax last year, he shared that he had recently crossed paths with Uzi and made it clear there was no bad blood between them.

"He was in the car," he explained. "I opened his car door, and I was like, 'My bad.' He was like, 'Wrong car.' And I said, 'Okay,' and I closed the door. I ain't got no problem with him."

Anyways, fans are not believing the story and still think that he had something to do with it. Moreover, it remains to be seen if the song will ever get released.