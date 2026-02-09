News
at the gates
Music
Lil Yachty Responds To Fan Claiming He Stopped A Drake & Lil Uzi Vert Collab
Drake and Lil Uzi Vert were so close to dropping their first-ever song together a few years ago called "At The Gates."
By
Zachary Horvath
February 09, 2026