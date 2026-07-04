Offset Bans Rylo Rodriguez From Atlanta After Alleged Diss

Rylo Rodriguez just dropped his new album S.K.A.T.E., and it's got a lot of tracks to go through and enjoy. But the one most people are talking about this weekend is "Eliza (Bless Me Up)" thanks to a lyrical reference to Offset. "Freebandz, I'm locked in with Casino, but I'm not Offset," he rapped on the cut, referencing 'Set's wide-ranging gambling drama and the Freebandz label from Future that houses Casino and many others. As it turns out, the former Migo took this as a diss.

He took to his Instagram Story after this song dropped with various messages at Rodriguez, including 'Set's proclamation that Rylo is now banned from Atlanta. "@rylorodriguez too broke to name drop me p***y," the Georgia MC reportedly wrote. "Here go some clout p***y you n***as can't come to ATL nomo. @rylorodriguez Alabama a** n***a u a country n***a u went against yo own ppl to d**k ride p***y I ain't deleting s**t u want publicity p***y."

"Check ya deal p***y Shrimp," he added. "No for real why yall gotta mention set for clout... n***a you never even touched on what I made off my first album thumb lookin n***a."

Offset also shared a voice message from Rylo following these Stories in which he said the bar wasn't even a diss. "even if I was to [sell] 10K that be cool it still be 2k more than your last tape. Lil boy day was yesterday," Rodriguez reportedly clapped back at 'Set on his own IG Story.

Rylo Rodriguez & Offset Beef

We will see if there are any more responses or updates on this whole situation. This is getting into dicey territory when it comes to Atlanta hip-hop loyalties, so we'll see if there is a hatchet burial. After all, it seems like this didn't begin as a diss, but it definitely turned into a beef by this point.