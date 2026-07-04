Offset Bans Rylo Rodriguez From Atlanta After Alleged Diss

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Offset Rylo Rodriguez Banned From Atlanta After Diss
Cardi B accepts the award for Best Rap Album for 'Invasion Of Privacy' with Offset (r) joining her onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 10, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Rylo Rodriguez said he didn't mean to diss Offset on his new album "S.K.A.T.E.," but the former Migo isn't buying it.

Rylo Rodriguez just dropped his new album S.K.A.T.E., and it's got a lot of tracks to go through and enjoy. But the one most people are talking about this weekend is "Eliza (Bless Me Up)" thanks to a lyrical reference to Offset. "Freebandz, I'm locked in with Casino, but I'm not Offset," he rapped on the cut, referencing 'Set's wide-ranging gambling drama and the Freebandz label from Future that houses Casino and many others. As it turns out, the former Migo took this as a diss.

He took to his Instagram Story after this song dropped with various messages at Rodriguez, including 'Set's proclamation that Rylo is now banned from Atlanta. "@rylorodriguez too broke to name drop me p***y," the Georgia MC reportedly wrote. "Here go some clout p***y you n***as can't come to ATL nomo. @rylorodriguez Alabama a** n***a u a country n***a u went against yo own ppl to d**k ride p***y I ain't deleting s**t u want publicity p***y."

"Check ya deal p***y Shrimp," he added. "No for real why yall gotta mention set for clout... n***a you never even touched on what I made off my first album thumb lookin n***a."

Offset also shared a voice message from Rylo following these Stories in which he said the bar wasn't even a diss. "even if I was to [sell] 10K that be cool it still be 2k more than your last tape. Lil boy day was yesterday," Rodriguez reportedly clapped back at 'Set on his own IG Story.

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Rylo Rodriguez & Offset Beef

We will see if there are any more responses or updates on this whole situation. This is getting into dicey territory when it comes to Atlanta hip-hop loyalties, so we'll see if there is a hatchet burial. After all, it seems like this didn't begin as a diss, but it definitely turned into a beef by this point.

Elsewhere, Offset is dealing with other drama concerning Stefon Diggs and Cardi B, and he also has some other rap beefs to handle. In fact, the situation with Lil Tjay also involved a casino, so that could be another layer to these "Eliza" bars.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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