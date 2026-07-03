S.K.A.T.E. - Album by Rylo Rodriguez

BY Tallie Spencer
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Screenshot 2026-07-02 at 9.33.58 PM Screenshot 2026-07-02 at 9.33.58 PM
Rylo Rodriguez shares a new album that stands for Silence Keeps All Targets Exposed.

Rylo Rodriguez is officially back. Three years after Been One, the Alabama rapper returns with S.K.A.T.E. (Silence Keeps All Targets Exposed), a 23-track effort that doubles down on the melodic street storytelling that's become his signature. The album features guest appearances from Lil Baby, Veeze, NoCap, Kevin Gates, and YTB Fatt, while production from Zaytoven, JayRich, BassKid, Al Geno, and others gives the project a polished yet hard-hitting backdrop. Throughout the rollout, Rylo explained the meaning behind the title, hinting at a project centered on loyalty, betrayal, and personal growth. As the latest release under his partnership with Motown Records, S.K.A.T.E. arrives after years of anticipation and may ultimately stand as the rapper's most focused and fully realized body of work to date.

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Release Date: July 3, 2026
Album: S.K.A.T.E.

Tracklist For S.K.A.T.E.
  1. Stir
  2. Idols R' Us
  3. Low Top Vanz
  4. Ever Drank Tris
  5. Neighborhood Starz (feat. Lil Baby & Kevin Gates)
  6. CBFW
  7. Endless Cups
  8. Kount Ya Hat (feat. Veeze)
  9. Ecstatic
  10. Eliza (Bless Me Up)
  11. Promises (feat. Lil Baby)
  12. Sure G6
  13. Art
  14. Love 4 Luv
  15. Locks From Tiffany
  16. Time Heels
  17. AP Skelly
  18. Really Hate U
  19. God 2 U (Selfish Ways)
  20. Excuse Me (feat. NoCap)
  21. Too Real
  22. Say What (feat. YTB Fatt)
  23. Exposed
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About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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