S.K.A.T.E. - Album by Rylo Rodriguez

Rylo Rodriguez is officially back. Three years after Been One, the Alabama rapper returns with S.K.A.T.E. (Silence Keeps All Targets Exposed), a 23-track effort that doubles down on the melodic street storytelling that's become his signature. The album features guest appearances from Lil Baby, Veeze, NoCap, Kevin Gates, and YTB Fatt, while production from Zaytoven, JayRich, BassKid, Al Geno, and others gives the project a polished yet hard-hitting backdrop. Throughout the rollout, Rylo explained the meaning behind the title, hinting at a project centered on loyalty, betrayal, and personal growth. As the latest release under his partnership with Motown Records, S.K.A.T.E. arrives after years of anticipation and may ultimately stand as the rapper's most focused and fully realized body of work to date.