YTB Fatt Taps Rylo Rodriguez For The Moody & Melodic "In The Air"

YTB Fatt for the last year and change has been putting in the work to separate himself from the crowded Memphis rap scene. His cadence is a fairly unique twist on the husky and intimidating deliveries we are accustomed to from the city. Additionally, he possesses a solid ear for instrumentals, as shown with his single "Brazi Blue Cheese" back in March. He usually goes for extremely dark and murderous tones that are synonymous with the current trap scene. Fatt especially has a fondness for beats that include heavy piano keys, but on his latest single, he is going for a slightly different approach.

On "In The Air," YTB Fatt opts for the traditional Southern hip-hop sound, while throwing in a looping guitar riff that weaves in and out. His close collaborator, klutchfrenchie, is credited once again as the producer this time around. However, YTB is teaming up with a new face as well for this single as well. This time, the up-and-coming star is hitting the booth with Alabama MC, Rylo Rodriguez.

Listen To "In The Air" By YTB Fatt & Rylo Rodriguez

His one-of-a-kind cadence adds some extra emotion to the already moody and melodic cut, so he was a perfect get for this one. "In The Air" supersedes a plethora of singles from YTB. 2024 looks to be another loaded year, as this comes after "I Luv U," "Brazi Blue Cheese," "Same," "Backstabbin," and "One Mo." Not to mention, he has been active with his feature output too, linking with OT7 Quanny and DeeBaby, for example. Be sure to check out this new cut with the link above.

Not to mention, he has been active with his feature output too, linking with OT7 Quanny and DeeBaby, for example.

