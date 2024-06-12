YTB Fatt Keeps It Tough And Simple With "Get Up On It" Single

The Arkansas rapper has another one.

YTB Fatt is unmistakable. You can tell it's him from the moment he gets on the mic, for better or worse. The rapper's creaky, whispery delivery can be difficult to understand, but it does provide lots of space for vocal experimentation and catchy, eccentric flourishes. "Get Up On It" ditches the pop appeal of a song like "Same" in favor of something that is simple and rattles the speakers in the car. It satisfies this goal, while still giving TYB Fatt room to sound as bizarre as ever.

"Get Up On It" is not a long song. The music video is three minutes, and the first 50 seconds is given to a skit/conversation between some of Fatt's clique. That leaves two minutes of hard-hitting instrumental left and frankly, it's more than enough. There isn't much variety on the song, so the shorter the better. Fatt is the thing that makes it unique. Inexplicably, it still sounds good. YTB Fatt has the ability to make the most creaky, froggy vocal sound intimidating, whether it's in the form of a lyrical threat of an ad-lib. It doesn't really make sense, but the tension between the conventional beat and the unconventional delivery is what ultimately makes the song worth checking out.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

YTB Fatt Continues To Chart His Own Path

Quotable Lyrics: