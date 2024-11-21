YTB Fatt Keeps It Short And Simple With New Album "The Richest Foxx"

Eight hard tracks.

YTB Fatt has a tricky flow to replicate. He sounds like he's running out of breath at times. Other times, he sounds like he just woke up and realized he was in the middle of a verse when he dozed off. These aren't inherently bad things. They give his vocals a lot of character. It helps when he keeps his projects concise, and refrains from loading them up with tons of skits and repetitive songs. The Richest Foxx wisely keeps things short and simple. At eight songs and 20 minutes, the album allows YTB Fatt to flex his unique flow and songwriting skills over songs that boast a lot of replay value.

"FREE SMURK, BIG EDDIE & CAM" is the most intense song on the album, musically and lyrically. The mournful piano keys sound fantastic over the snappy drum beat. The lyrics, meanwhile, see YTB Fatt wax poetic about friends who have been locked up. He sounds passionate talking about the likes of Lil Durk and Big Eddie. It's hard not to be won over. "FATT DISS" and "HAHA" maintain the gritty menace of the opener, but they give YTB Fatt the chance to flash a bit more charisma. "HAHA" is an especially catchy song thanks to the rapper's nonstop flow. The song takes two minutes to introduce drums, which means YTB Fatt is basically rhyming a capella. It's a creative flourish as unexpected as it is welcome.

YTB Fatt Sounds More Urgent Than Ever On New LP

The Richest Foxx tracklist: