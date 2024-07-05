YTB Fatt Stays Hot With 19-Song Tape "On Zai"

10k Projects signee and Arkansas rapper YTB Fatt has been on an extremely prolific run as of late. In fact, there might not be anyone from the area that is hot as him right now. GloRilla is right there with him too, so it close. But with Fatt being more of an up-and-coming name, we might give him the nod slightly. He made his way onto the Southern rap scene just last year and with every release he manages to increase his following. This weekend, YTB Fatt is sure to gain more fans after dropping another new album, On Zai.

After leaving off Foxes Only in December, the 23-year-old is making sure he keeps his name on fans' minds. What is so incredible about On Zai is that YTB Fatt put out so many singles ahead of it. However, only two of them, "Get Up On It" and "Score" made the cut. Although, he did put out six more within the two days before the tape's release today. It is clear that he is sitting of piles of heat, as any one of the tracks that did not land on the album could have. Artists like Lil Baby, Rylo Rodriguez, GloRilla, Blac Youngsta, and NoCap are on the YTB train and so should you.