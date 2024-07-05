YTB Fatt Stays Hot With 19-Song Tape "On Zai"

The Arkansas/Tennessee MC is on an unconscious run right now.

10k Projects signee and Arkansas rapper YTB Fatt has been on an extremely prolific run as of late. In fact, there might not be anyone from the area that is hot as him right now. GloRilla is right there with him too, so it close. But with Fatt being more of an up-and-coming name, we might give him the nod slightly. He made his way onto the Southern rap scene just last year and with every release he manages to increase his following. This weekend, YTB Fatt is sure to gain more fans after dropping another new album, On Zai.

After leaving off Foxes Only in December, the 23-year-old is making sure he keeps his name on fans' minds. What is so incredible about On Zai is that YTB Fatt put out so many singles ahead of it. However, only two of them, "Get Up On It" and "Score" made the cut. Although, he did put out six more within the two days before the tape's release today. It is clear that he is sitting of piles of heat, as any one of the tracks that did not land on the album could have. Artists like Lil Baby, Rylo Rodriguez, GloRilla, Blac Youngsta, and NoCap are on the YTB train and so should you.

Listen To On Zai By YTB Fatt

On Zai Tracklist:

  1. Oh Lord
  2. 3 In The Morning
  3. I'm Scarred
  4. What Happened (feat. Lil Baby)
  5. Same (Remix) [feat. Rylo Rodriguez]
  6. Let's Get It
  7. Karate (feat. Fatt Macc)
  8. NBA (feat. GloRilla)
  9. Live It
  10. Find Peace (feat. NoCap)
  11. Meant Nothin
  12. Pretty Brown (feat. Lil Baby & Rylo Rodriguez)
  13. Conspiracy
  14. Get Up On It
  15. Cook It (feat. Blac Youngsta)
  16. Score
  17. 4 My People
  18. OTW
  19. On Zai Freestyle

