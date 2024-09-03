YTB Fatt's "On Zai" Deluxe EP Brings Out The Best In The Rapper

YTB Fatt has one of the most distinct voices in the game right now. It's mumbly and off-kilter. It doesn't sound on beat half the time. That said, there's something compelling about the rapper. YTB Fatt sounds so different than his peers that his eccentricities become features and not bugs. The deluxe EP On Zai is a perfect example. At 6 songs and only 16 minutes, Fatt trimmed all the, well, fat that his longer releases have. "Free Bank" sees YTB Fatt trash talk over a twisty, snyth-heavy instrumental. It's the second song on the album, though, that speaks more to the sound of On Zai.

"Shoot My Gun" has a transformative beat. Fatt waxes poetic on a series of grim topics, over a drum beat that provides little more than bass hits. It's jarring upon first listen, but could very well be one of the most unique and interesting Fatt songs yet. The EP doesn't suffer from inaccessibility, however. "Lonely" and "Hustler" are built around iconic R&B samples, which gives YTB Fatt's flow a more appealing vibe than on the first two tracks. Lil Dann and Lil Durk represent the only other artists to provide features, and they both do their thing. Durk, in particularly, gets his time to shine on "Last Time" and practically steals the show in the process. On Zai is not going to change the minds of Fatt critics, but fans will love it.