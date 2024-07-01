YTB Fatt Looks To Run Up The "Score" On His Competition On Latest Single

YTB Fatt is one of the Southern hip-hop figures that continues to climb up the ranks with every release. The rapper hailing from the Arkansas/Tennessee border embodies a lot of what is going on in the modern Memphis scene. Bellowing and dark trap bangers are the name of the game, and the 10K Projects affiliate is bringing that tenfold. The 22-year-old also arguably possesses one of the smartest ears when it comes to production. Once again, he lives up to that billing. YTB Fatt coasts over a ghoulish instrumental on his newest single "Score". This is his first release since the "Get Up On It / Get Back" two pack from early June.

Also helping him is his willingness to drop quite consistently. While that can be a potential problem, Fatt avoids that at all costs by being more and more engaging with each listen. Rarely does he come across as lackadaisical on a track, even though his flows come across that way. If you get down to the nitty gritty of his lyrics, YTB Fatt is going in more times than not. On "Score", he raps with a sense of urgency mixed with confidence, as he refuses to let the competition pass him up. His hunger to be a cut above the rest translates into his music and does very effectively here. Hopefully, with the number of singles he has released this year, Fatt is nearing the release of a new project. In 2024, he has put out close to 10 solo tracks, some of which have resulted in some mini, three-song collections.