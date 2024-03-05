YTB Fatt Shows That He Has An Ear For Great Beats On "Brazi Blue Cheese"

YTB Fatt has been on the rise over the last several months. That is because he got started almost a year go today! Yes, in just this short amount of time, he is becoming one of the names you have to know from the Memphis area. Today, we are back to cover YTB Fatt's latest single "Brazi Blue Cheese."

Listening to his music, you are going to hear the clear influence of the city envelop his style. The deep and intimidating cadence is there, similar to artists like Key Glock, Yo Gotti, and Young Dolph. Production wise he likes to choose beats with the heavy piano keys atop rumbling bass and quick hi-hats. YTB is still discerning himself from the rest of stars down South, but he is well on his way.

Listen To "Brazi Blue Cheese" By YTB Fatt

"Brazi Blue Cheese" standout feature is the instrumental from klutchfrenchie and Coldblime. It is one the most fierce sounding beats we have heard all year so far. There is also a fun Super Mario Bros. coin collecting sound thrown in for some extra character. YTB does hold up his end of things though too with a catchy flow and some solid bars.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Brazi Blue Cheese," by YTB Fatt? Is this one of his strongest tracks of his career, why or why not? What is your favorite element of the song and why? Do you need a new album from him at some point this year? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding YTB Fatt. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

That's just how I move, but across the world, I got a million that's gon' bust some fire 'bout me

And that's just how I'm comin'

I'm real rare, f*** uncommon

My opps constantly droppin' disses, they ain't get the message

I make homies kill homies

For blue cheese, boxes gon' hit you in the stomach

