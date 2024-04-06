Lil 50 Goes Ballistic Alongside YTB Fatt On "Nine Lives" Single

Over the past several months kid rappers have become increasingly more common. Of course, you have Drake's son Adonis who dropped the "My Man Freestyle." However, who knows how much more him and his superstar dad come through with. You also have Ye's oldest daughter North getting ready to drop her debut album Elementary School Dropout.

Then, you have Lil 50. He is a Cleveland, Ohio native who has made noise online with some semi-viral singles over the last couple of years. Some sources say he is 14, others list him at being 15. Either way, he is still very young and got started during his preteen years.

Listen To "Nine Lives" By Lil 50 & YTB Fatt

Over this weekend, Lil 50 dropped a new single with up-and-coming Memphis talent YTB Fatt. He has also been gaining a stronger fanbase over the past couple of months as well, so this is a big get for Lil 50. "Nine Lives" is the name of the track and it one the most aggressive tracks of the year. The chorus from 50 is a standout element with the memorable bar, "How the f*** n****s ain’t die they got like 9 lives /

N****s talking bout 10 bands I spent that 9 times." Be sure to support him by checking out "Nine Lives" above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Nine Lives," by Lil 50 and YTB Fatt? Is this the best track he has dropped as of late, why or why not? What is your favorite element of the track and why? Do you think he has a new album in the works for 2024? Who had the better performance here? What is your opinion on early teenagers rapping? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Lil 50 and YTB Fatt. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

How the f*** n****s ain’t die they got like 9 lives

N****s talking bout 10 bands I spent that 9 times

We just spent through n****s block so many times they not outside

He say he got something up on his hip now he catch homicides

I be trying to tell him chill

But them n****s still gon slide

