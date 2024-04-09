OT7 Quanny & YTB Fatt's Similar Styles Unite For "I Did It"

OT7 Quanny and YTB Fatt have quite a bit in common if you were not aware. Each rapper hails from the Eastern part of the U.S., with OT hailing from Philadelphia and YTB out of Memphis. Furthermore, each artist has not been in the industry for that long. Additionally, their styles are almost identical. Both love to bring high-energy trap bangers with a bit of character to boot.

Which is why this collaboration between them makes so much sense. For the first time, OT7 Quanny and YTB Fatt are working together to deliver us "I Did It." Topically, this track fits right in their wheelhouses. It is all about boasting their success in the rap game and how they were able to do it themselves.

Listen To "I Did It" By OT7 Quanny & YTB Fatt

As for the instrumental, both fit in right at home over the thumping bass and eerie piano keys. With both artists being on the rise and sharing a lot of qualities, we can see both of them being compared to each other. It will be great to see these two compete and we all love to see that spirit in the genre. Be sure to check out "I Did It" and its music video above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "I Did It," by OT7 Quanny and YTB Fatt? Is this each artist's best track as of late, why or why not? Who had the stronger performance on the track? What is your favorite element of it? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding OT7 Quanny and YTB Fatt. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Hrrt, walk him down, he need another face (He need another face)

Did three shows back-to-back, I made like 90K (Made like 90K)

Real cash getter (Real cash getter), motion-havin' a** n**** (Motion-havin' a** n****)

I'm a Rick Owen wearin', Maybach drivin' a** n**** (Maybach drivin' a** n****)

A hundred grand nights (A hundred grand nights), first class flights (First class flights)

Went and bought my own s***, this ain't my man ice (This ain't my man ice)

