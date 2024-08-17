NoCap Delivers His Hyped Up Second LP "Before I Disappear Again"

The Alabama multi-talent releases a 23-song behemoth with multiple big-budget features.

NoCap isn't your typical rapper from the south. His delivery is definitely one of the aspects in his repertoire that sticks out the most. His drawn-out melodies and rap/singing style differentiate him from the rest of the pack of your standard trap MCs. Instrumentally speaking, he's also quite unique. Guitars are a major piece to the puzzle, as well as piano keys, lowkey hi-hats and softer drums. He definitely works in some soul influence into his approach, too. All of these elements we just mentioned pop up on Before I Disappear Again, the sophomore LP from NoCap.

This project has been highly anticipated by his fanbase, and rightfully so. NoCap has put out some of his most successful and replayed singles ahead of this 23-song set. "Baby Drake" and "Yacht Party" are currently totaling over 2.3 million streams. Also teasing this project was the August 2 record, "Maliboo". Also giving Before I Disappear Again some street cred so to speak are the features. French Montana, Quavo, his native contemporary, Rylo Rodriguez, as well as SoFaygo and his stylistic twin (in some respects), Sleepy Hallow, also land here. See what this project can do for you with the links below.

Before I Disappear Again - NoCap

Before I Disappear Again Tracklist:

  1. Champain
  2. Far From Nigeria
  3. Feelings with D'yani
  4. Sack Vision
  5. Invoice (feat. Rylo Rodriguez)
  6. Yacht Party
  7. Assist
  8. Cat Piss (feat. French Montana)
  9. One More Summer
  10. Celean (feat. Quavo)
  11. Judge The Jury
  12. Baby Drake
  13. Keep Me Waiting
  14. Drown In My Styrofoam
  15. Maliboo
  16. Stuck On You
  17. Peepholes
  18. Bridge In London (feat. Sleepy Hallow)
  19. Diamond Blick
  20. Die For Me (feat. SoFaygo)
  21. Mistweaver
  22. Greece Or Sweden (feat. Rylo Rodriguez)
  23. Front Row

