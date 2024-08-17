NoCap Delivers His Hyped Up Second LP "Before I Disappear Again"

NoCap isn't your typical rapper from the south. His delivery is definitely one of the aspects in his repertoire that sticks out the most. His drawn-out melodies and rap/singing style differentiate him from the rest of the pack of your standard trap MCs. Instrumentally speaking, he's also quite unique. Guitars are a major piece to the puzzle, as well as piano keys, lowkey hi-hats and softer drums. He definitely works in some soul influence into his approach, too. All of these elements we just mentioned pop up on Before I Disappear Again, the sophomore LP from NoCap.

This project has been highly anticipated by his fanbase, and rightfully so. NoCap has put out some of his most successful and replayed singles ahead of this 23-song set. "Baby Drake" and "Yacht Party" are currently totaling over 2.3 million streams. Also teasing this project was the August 2 record, "Maliboo". Also giving Before I Disappear Again some street cred so to speak are the features. French Montana, Quavo, his native contemporary, Rylo Rodriguez, as well as SoFaygo and his stylistic twin (in some respects), Sleepy Hallow, also land here. See what this project can do for you with the links below.