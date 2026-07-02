Cardi B Wins Another $60K From Tasha K Following Offset & Stefon Diggs Commentary

BY Alexander Cole
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Feb 16, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Recording artist Cardi B in attendance during the 2020 NBA All Star Game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Cardi B and Tasha K have been at war with each other for years now, and recently, Cardi scored yet another legal victory.

Cardi B and Tasha K have been at odds for what feels like the better part of a decade now. After accusing Tasha K of defamation in 2019, Cardi won a $3.9 million judgment. Just last year, both sides were finally able to settle on a payment plan.

However, Cardi B took Tasha K back to court this year for violating their non-disparagement clause. The clause was very simple. Tasha K was not allowed to talk about Cardi B or the people around her. The gossip blogger ended up violating this clause after delivering some commentary on Offset and Stefon Diggs.

In the end, the court sided with Cardi B, and according to Billboard, they have awarded the rapper an extra $60K. She was looking for upwards of six figures, but in the end, the settlement came to the mid-five-figure mark.

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Cardi B Gets The Last Laugh...Again

In the midst of all of this, Cardi B is currently going after Tasha K's husband. She believes the blogger's husband is trying to hide her assets so that she isn't on the hook for her settlement payments.

This is just another example of how this legal battle has continued to materialize for seven years now. Cardi B wants her money, and she also wants Tasha K to stop talking about her love life.

Speaking of that love life, Cardi B and Stefon Diggs appear to no longer be together. Recent social media activity suggests Cardi is single and would prefer to keep it that way for now. As for Offset, he has been seen working on new music in the studio with Quavo.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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