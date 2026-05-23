Cardi B Reportedly Sues Tasha K's Husband For Allegedly Hiding Her Assets

Cardi B has made some recent moves to expand her judgement pursuit concerning Tasha K, such as subjecting her to sanctions for speaking on Offset. But it seems like this expansion is also going to rope in more people, as she reportedly filed a lawsuit against the blogger's husband Cheickna Kebe and his company Yelen Entertainment LLC.

According to Hypefresh, the federal May 6 Florida filing in the state's Southern District court accuses them of hiding Tasha's assets so she could avoid paying that judgement over Cardi B's victorious defamation lawsuit against her. The suit alleges fraudulent transfers and other money-hiding moves. It also claims Yelen Entertainment began right after the judgement came down from a judge in 2022 and moved all operations and revenue out of Tasha K's old company, Kebe Studios. Reportedly, they shut down that old company.

In addition, the lawsuit claims Yelen took all YouTube revenue (allegedly comprised of $356K in gross receipts) and that Tasha transferred a home interest to Cheickna Kebe for just a dollar. Allegations also reportedly emerged about possible offshore trusts, and we'll see how a court responds to all these claims.

Cardi reportedly wants the court to undo transfers and treat Yelen the same as Kebe Studios, possibly leading to a larger judgement due to interest and legal fees. But a bankruptcy court must approve all of this for it to move forward as a jury trial.

Why Did Cardi B Sue Tasha K?

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Musician Cardi B after ithe 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For those unaware, this long-running Cardi B and Tasha K saga has its roots in a defamation lawsuit from the former to the latter over her Internet claims. A Georgia court ruled in Cardi's favor back in 2022, leading to a nearly $4 million judgement against Tasha including legal fees and the like.

Tasha K has been struggling with this payment, but she did find some solace after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Florida and the approval of a less hefty payment plan.