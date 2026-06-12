The Landlord - Album by Jim Jones

Jim Jones is an artist who has become a legend in his own right, and on Friday, he delivered his new project, "The Landlord."

Jim Jones has found himself in the midst of some feuds as of late. However, that is not stopping him from doing his own thing and dropping the music he wants to make. Case in point, on Friday, he delivered his new album, The Landlord. Overall, this is a project the fans have been waiting for. It contains 17 songs and has features from the likes of Kodia Shane, Yung Bleu, Dave East , Fabolous , Maino , and many more. If you are a fan of Jim Jones and his gritty, New York-centric style, then this album will be for you.

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