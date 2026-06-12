The Landlord - Album by Jim Jones

Jim Jones has found himself in the midst of some feuds as of late. However, that is not stopping him from doing his own thing and dropping the music he wants to make. Case in point, on Friday, he delivered his new album, The Landlord. Overall, this is a project the fans have been waiting for. It contains 17 songs and has features from the likes of Kodia Shane, Yung Bleu, Dave East, Fabolous, Maino, and many more. If you are a fan of Jim Jones and his gritty, New York-centric style, then this album will be for you.
Release Date: June 12, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for The Landlord
- Intro ft. Mayelli & Micah Luxi
- Waiting For Response
- See the Change ft. Maino & Dyce Payso
- Cancer N*** - Skit ft. Micah Luxi
- Acting Like That ft. Fabolous
- Middle Of The Summer ft. Keen Streetz & Ron E
- In the Car ft. Yung Bleu & Kodie Shane
- Slow Motion ft. Fetty Wap
- She Want Everything
- Where The Love At ft. Dave East & Dyce Payso
- 3 Man Weave ft. Keen Streetz & Dub Aura
- Conflict ft. Albee Al & Shoota93
- Harlem ft. Pyrex, Ray Mula & Ditta
- Hottest In The Room ft. Dyce Payso
- Set Things Straight
- Can I Tell You a Secret - Skit ft. Micah Luxi
- Boss Talk ft. Safa James