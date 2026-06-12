The Landlord - Album by Jim Jones

BY Alexander Cole
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THE LANDLORD THE LANDLORD
Jim Jones is an artist who has become a legend in his own right, and on Friday, he delivered his new project, "The Landlord."

Jim Jones has found himself in the midst of some feuds as of late. However, that is not stopping him from doing his own thing and dropping the music he wants to make. Case in point, on Friday, he delivered his new album, The Landlord. Overall, this is a project the fans have been waiting for. It contains 17 songs and has features from the likes of Kodia Shane, Yung Bleu, Dave East, Fabolous, Maino, and many more. If you are a fan of Jim Jones and his gritty, New York-centric style, then this album will be for you.

Release Date: June 12, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist for The Landlord
  1. Intro ft. Mayelli & Micah Luxi
  2. Waiting For Response
  3. See the Change ft. Maino & Dyce Payso
  4. Cancer N*** - Skit ft. Micah Luxi
  5. Acting Like That ft. Fabolous
  6. Middle Of The Summer ft. Keen Streetz & Ron E
  7. In the Car ft. Yung Bleu & Kodie Shane
  8. Slow Motion ft. Fetty Wap
  9. She Want Everything
  10. Where The Love At ft. Dave East & Dyce Payso
  11. 3 Man Weave ft. Keen Streetz & Dub Aura
  12. Conflict ft. Albee Al & Shoota93
  13. Harlem ft. Pyrex, Ray Mula & Ditta
  14. Hottest In The Room ft. Dyce Payso
  15. Set Things Straight
  16. Can I Tell You a Secret - Skit ft. Micah Luxi
  17. Boss Talk ft. Safa James
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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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