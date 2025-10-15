Karma 4 - Album by Dave East

Dave East has been teasing "Karma 4" for months, and today, he finally came through with a massive 26-track undertaking.

Today is a great day to be a Dave East fan as the artist has officially dropped off his new album Karma 4. This project was a huge undertaking for the New York artist, as it comes with an impressive 26-song tracklist. There are a ton of features here, including Stove God Cooks, Key Glock, Jeremih, Mozzy, Nipsey Hussle, and many more. This is the kind of project you want to dive into during the middle of the week. There is tons of replay value here, and it's cool to watch the artist continue to grow throughout his career.

Release Date: October 15, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist for Karma 4
  1. Poverty (Intro) [Produced by Dave East]
  2. Heard You [Produced by Mr. Authentic & VyruzBeats]
  3. Bottega Trunks (Ft. Stove God Cooks) [Produced by Nicholas Craven]
  4. Havana [Produced by High Honors]
  5. Bacc 2 It (Skit) [Produced by Dave East]
  6. Met Gala (Ft. Key Glock) [Produced by From The Dirt]
  7. Ahki Store [Produced by Mr. Authentic]
  8. Demon [Produced by FOREVEROLLING]
  9. Stand On That (Ft. Jeremih) [Produced by High Honors]
  10. Respectfully (Ft. Larry June) [Produced by Nicholas Craven]
  11. 30 Seconds (Skit) [Produced by Dave East]
  12. Runnin' (Ft. Cruch Calhoun) [Produced by High Honors]
  13. Goodfellas (Skit) [Produced by Dave East]
  14. Crazy [Produced by High Honors]
  15. Winning Feel Better (Ft. Wiz Khalifa) [Produced by Kino Beats]
  16. Desperation (Ft. Neek Bucks) [Produced by High Honors]
  17. Shooter Blocc by Dave East & Harry Fraud [Produced by Harry Fraud]
  18. Fuggetaboutit (Skit) [Produced by Dave East]
  19. Bus Stop (Ft. Mozzy) [Produced by 29millions]
  20. 12 Months by Dave East & Mike & Keys (Ft. Nipsey Hussle) [Produced by Mike & Keys]
  21. Numb, Pt. 2 (Ft. Rell) [Produced by High Honors]
  22. Never Get Enough (Ft. Jacquees) [Produced by Mr. Authentic & VyruzBeats]
  23. What We Talkin' by Dave East & High Honors (Ft. Maino) [Produced by High Honors]
  24. Customs (Ft. Keen Streetz) [Produced by High Honors]
  25. My Dawgs (Ft. Skylar Blatt) [Produced by Young T & Froodough]
  26. Free Scrappy Loc (Outro) [Produced by Dave East]
