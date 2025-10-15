Karma 4 - Album by Dave East

Dave East has been teasing "Karma 4" for months, and today, he finally came through with a massive 26-track undertaking.

Today is a great day to be a Dave East fan as the artist has officially dropped off his new album Karma 4. This project was a huge undertaking for the New York artist, as it comes with an impressive 26-song tracklist. There are a ton of features here, including Stove God Cooks, Key Glock, Jeremih , Mozzy, Nipsey Hussle , and many more. This is the kind of project you want to dive into during the middle of the week. There is tons of replay value here, and it's cool to watch the artist continue to grow throughout his career.

