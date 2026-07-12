Here's What's Behind Off-White's First Watch Collection

BY Ben Atkinson
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Off-White : Backstage - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 15: Designer Virgil Abloh poses backstage after the Off-White Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 15, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)
Off-White's debut watch collection, "TIME," brings sneaker-style drop culture to a brand-new product category.

Off-White has launched its first-ever watch collection, called "TIME." It officially released worldwide on July 7th. The line is built around five distinct design families.

PROTO uses transparent cases that expose the watch's inner construction. BEAT leans into bold geometric shapes and sharp angles. HEAVY DUTY brings a chunkier, more industrial-looking build.

STREET BLING adds detailing for a flashier finish. AFTER HOURS rounds things out with darker, more understated tones. Off-White's signature arrows logo appears throughout the dials. Transparent materials let some internal components show through openly.

The campaign leans on the phrase "this is not a watch." That framing positions each piece as a design object, not just a timepiece. It's a similar move to what Audemars Piguet did with Swatch. That collaboration also blurred the line between luxury and accessible fashion.

Both projects use hype-driven release strategies typically tied to sneakers. Limited runs, colorways, and drop culture all carry over here too. Off-White developed this collection with TMS Group, a fashion watch manufacturer. Together, these details show fashion labels increasingly treating watches like sneakers.

Finally, most pieces from the "TIME" collection have already sold out. A handful of styles are still in stock on Off-White's website. Given the sneaker-style drop approach, remaining stock likely won't last long. Anyone interested should check availability sooner rather than later.

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OFF-WHITE “TIME” Collection

Off-White's approach to "TIME" borrows heavily from sneaker culture's playbook. Frequent drops, rotating colorways, and limited editions all echo that same strategy.

The Audemars Piguet x Swatch collaboration followed a similar formula a few years earlier. That project turned an ultra-luxury design into something far more widely accessible. Off-White's version works in the opposite direction instead. It takes a streetwear identity and pushes it into a more premium accessory category.

Both projects ultimately blur the same line between exclusivity and everyday wearability. Off-White's Arrows motif functions as structural design here, not just branding.

That mirrors how AP's Royal Oak pattern became central to the Swatch version too. Together, these projects show how fashion and horology increasingly borrow tactics from each other.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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