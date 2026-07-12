Here's What's Behind Off-White's First Watch Collection

Off-White has launched its first-ever watch collection, called "TIME." It officially released worldwide on July 7th. The line is built around five distinct design families.

PROTO uses transparent cases that expose the watch's inner construction. BEAT leans into bold geometric shapes and sharp angles. HEAVY DUTY brings a chunkier, more industrial-looking build.

STREET BLING adds detailing for a flashier finish. AFTER HOURS rounds things out with darker, more understated tones. Off-White's signature arrows logo appears throughout the dials. Transparent materials let some internal components show through openly.

The campaign leans on the phrase "this is not a watch." That framing positions each piece as a design object, not just a timepiece. It's a similar move to what Audemars Piguet did with Swatch. That collaboration also blurred the line between luxury and accessible fashion.

Both projects use hype-driven release strategies typically tied to sneakers. Limited runs, colorways, and drop culture all carry over here too. Off-White developed this collection with TMS Group, a fashion watch manufacturer. Together, these details show fashion labels increasingly treating watches like sneakers.

Finally, most pieces from the "TIME" collection have already sold out. A handful of styles are still in stock on Off-White's website. Given the sneaker-style drop approach, remaining stock likely won't last long. Anyone interested should check availability sooner rather than later.

OFF-WHITE “TIME” Collection

Off-White's approach to "TIME" borrows heavily from sneaker culture's playbook. Frequent drops, rotating colorways, and limited editions all echo that same strategy.

The Audemars Piguet x Swatch collaboration followed a similar formula a few years earlier. That project turned an ultra-luxury design into something far more widely accessible. Off-White's version works in the opposite direction instead. It takes a streetwear identity and pushes it into a more premium accessory category.

Both projects ultimately blur the same line between exclusivity and everyday wearability. Off-White's Arrows motif functions as structural design here, not just branding.