Resellers Are Already Selling The AP x Swatch To Watch Dealers

The AP x Swatch Royal Pop Collection chaos continued after launch day. Videos started circulating showing resellers bringing large quantities of the watches directly to local watch dealers to flip them the same day. One clip showed what looked like dozens of boxed Royal Pop watches laid out across a counter inside a jewelry or watch shop.

This is exactly the kind of behavior Swatch was trying to address when they put out their statement on launch day. They specifically reminded buyers that the Royal Pop Collection is not a limited edition, which was a direct signal that supply would catch up with demand eventually. That message clearly didn't slow everyone down.

The resale margins on the watches right now are probably significant given how chaotic the launch was. But Swatch's statement complicates the long-term resale story. If the watches stay in production and become widely available, anyone who paid above retail will have a hard time recouping that premium down the road.

It's the same pattern that played out with the MoonSwatch. The initial frenzy drove resale prices up sharply, but as supply became more consistent, prices gradually settled back toward retail. Resellers who moved fast on day one made money. Those who held onto inventory longer did not.

Whether the Royal Pop Collection follows the same trajectory remains to be seen, but the early signs point in that direction.

AP x Swatch Collab

The AP x Swatch Royal Pop Collection uses Swatch's Bioceramic material across eight pocket watch designs. The collection draws from two very different brand histories.

Audemars Piguet brought the Royal Oak's octagonal shape and luxury identity to the project. Swatch contributed the colorful and accessible energy from its original 1986 POP watch line.

The result is a collection that comes in multiple bold colorways including green, yellow, red, navy, white, and light blue. Each watch functions as a pocket watch rather than a wrist watch.

The price point sits under what AP normally releases, which is a big part of why demand was so intense on launch day.