DJ Khaled Got His Pair Of The Jay-Z x Air Force 1 "Reasonable Doubt"

DJ Khaled just got his own pair of the Jay-Z x Nike Air Force 1 "Reasonable Doubt 30." The pair marks 30 years since Jay-Z's debut album. Khaled unboxed the shoe on a New York City rooftop.

The clip shows him holding it up against a backdrop of skyscrapers. The pair comes in a clean, all-white colorway. Inside the box sat a personal note from Jay-Z himself. It read, "a very kind thank you, for 30 years of support," signed simply "Jay-Z."

A black velvet pouch included Roc-A-Fella Records branding alongside the Nike logo. Khaled received his pair shortly after Jay-Z's first Reasonable Doubt anniversary show. That performance kicked off a run of concerts at Yankee Stadium this week.

Khaled has been visibly present throughout the celebration surrounding the anniversary. He's also been showing off a noticeably slimmer look in recent appearances.

That transformation has run alongside his own busy release schedule lately. Khaled's new album, "Aalam Of God," is set to drop this month. Between the album and Jay-Z's anniversary, it's been a big stretch for him. Getting this exclusive sneaker adds another personal moment to that timeline.

Jay-Z x Nike Air Force 1 "Reasonable Doubt"

The Reasonable Doubt 30 Air Force 1 isn't available through any public release. Nike made these specifically as gifts tied to the album's anniversary. Fabolous received a similar pair earlier this week, also unboxed on camera.

Both pairs use the same clean white design and custom packaging. That packaging includes matching Roc-A-Fella and Nike branding throughout. Getting a personal note from Jay-Z adds another layer to the gift. It's a small, direct gesture tied to three decades of history together.