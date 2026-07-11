DJ Khaled Got His Pair Of The Jay-Z x Air Force 1 "Reasonable Doubt"

BY Ben Atkinson
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Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; American DJ and record producer DJ Khaled before the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

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DJ Khaled unboxed his exclusive Jay-Z x Nike Air Force 1 "Reasonable Doubt 30," complete with a personal note from Jay-Z.

DJ Khaled just got his own pair of the Jay-Z x Nike Air Force 1 "Reasonable Doubt 30." The pair marks 30 years since Jay-Z's debut album. Khaled unboxed the shoe on a New York City rooftop.

The clip shows him holding it up against a backdrop of skyscrapers. The pair comes in a clean, all-white colorway. Inside the box sat a personal note from Jay-Z himself. It read, "a very kind thank you, for 30 years of support," signed simply "Jay-Z."

A black velvet pouch included Roc-A-Fella Records branding alongside the Nike logo. Khaled received his pair shortly after Jay-Z's first Reasonable Doubt anniversary show. That performance kicked off a run of concerts at Yankee Stadium this week.

Khaled has been visibly present throughout the celebration surrounding the anniversary. He's also been showing off a noticeably slimmer look in recent appearances.

That transformation has run alongside his own busy release schedule lately. Khaled's new album, "Aalam Of God," is set to drop this month. Between the album and Jay-Z's anniversary, it's been a big stretch for him. Getting this exclusive sneaker adds another personal moment to that timeline.

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Jay-Z x Nike Air Force 1 "Reasonable Doubt"

The Reasonable Doubt 30 Air Force 1 isn't available through any public release. Nike made these specifically as gifts tied to the album's anniversary. Fabolous received a similar pair earlier this week, also unboxed on camera.

Both pairs use the same clean white design and custom packaging. That packaging includes matching Roc-A-Fella and Nike branding throughout. Getting a personal note from Jay-Z adds another layer to the gift. It's a small, direct gesture tied to three decades of history together.

Khaled's connection to Jay-Z goes back years through their work in the industry. Receiving this pair fits naturally into that long standing relationship. For now, it remains one of the more exclusive pieces tied to this anniversary.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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