Travis Scott, Jay-Z, And DJ Khaled Showed Up For World Cup Shocker

BY Ben Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Brazil v Norway
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Brazil v Norway - New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 5, 2026 Brazil's Vinicius Junior reacts with DJ Khaled during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Mike Segar
Travis Scott, Jay-Z, and DJ Khaled were among the celebrities at Brazil's World Cup Round of 16 upset loss to Norway.

Norway pulled off a major upset over Brazil at this year's World Cup. The Round of 16 match ended 2-1 in Norway's favor. Erling Haaland scored twice late to seal the upset win.

A packed crowd of over 80,000 fans watched at MetLife Stadium. Several celebrities showed up courtside for the high-stakes matchup. Travis Scott, Jay-Z, and DJ Khaled were all spotted in attendance.

Travis wore a dark hoodie with black sunglasses and a beanie. Jay-Z kept things simple in a grey t-shirt and matching pants. DJ Khaled stood out in a bold black and white jersey. All three appeared alongside a mix of other public figures.

Chris Rock, Woody Harrelson, and Sofia Vergara also attended the game. NBA champion Jalen Brunson made an appearance as well. The win marked a historic moment for Norway's national team. Even better, this is their first trip to the World Cup quarterfinals ever.

Brazil's exit was their earliest since 1990, ending their run early. Vini Jr had connected with Jay-Z earlier in the tournament too. That meeting came ahead of Brazil's group stage matches this year. The result shocked plenty of fans watching from home and abroad. It also gave social media another huge World Cup moment.

Read More: The Nike Air Bakin Comeback Continues With "Black/White" Look

Jay-Z, Travis Scott, & DJ Khaled

Norway hadn't reached this stage of the World Cup since 1998. That made Sunday's win one of the biggest in program history. Haaland's two goals came in the final minutes of the match. His performance pushed him level with Messi and Mbappe for goals scored.

Brazil, meanwhile, struggled to convert several strong chances throughout the game. Their exit ends a run of quarterfinal appearances dating back decades. On the sidelines, celebrity attendance added another layer to the moment.

Travis Scott, Jay-Z, and DJ Khaled have each shown up throughout this tournament. Their presence, along with other public figures, kept cameras busy all game.

Moments like Vini Junior's meeting with Jay-Z show how intertwined sports and music have become. This tournament has consistently pulled in major names across nearly every match.

Read More: The Jordan DMSN 95 "Black" Transforms The Air Jordan 11 Silhouette

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Track &amp; Field: 49th Prefontaine Classic Sneakers Nike Releases Star-Studded "Rip The Script" Short Ahead Of World Cup
Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid CF - UEFA Champions League Final 2023/24 Sports Jay-Z Dapped Up Real Madrid Star And Roc Nation Athlete Vinicius Jr. At The Champions League Final
Japan v Norway: Round of 16 - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023 Sports Women's World Cup: Spain And Japan Dominate First Knockout Matches
Comments 0