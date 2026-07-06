Travis Scott, Jay-Z, And DJ Khaled Showed Up For World Cup Shocker

Norway pulled off a major upset over Brazil at this year's World Cup. The Round of 16 match ended 2-1 in Norway's favor. Erling Haaland scored twice late to seal the upset win.

Travis wore a dark hoodie with black sunglasses and a beanie. Jay-Z kept things simple in a grey t-shirt and matching pants. DJ Khaled stood out in a bold black and white jersey. All three appeared alongside a mix of other public figures.

Chris Rock, Woody Harrelson, and Sofia Vergara also attended the game. NBA champion Jalen Brunson made an appearance as well. The win marked a historic moment for Norway's national team. Even better, this is their first trip to the World Cup quarterfinals ever.

Brazil's exit was their earliest since 1990, ending their run early. Vini Jr had connected with Jay-Z earlier in the tournament too. That meeting came ahead of Brazil's group stage matches this year. The result shocked plenty of fans watching from home and abroad. It also gave social media another huge World Cup moment.

Jay-Z, Travis Scott, & DJ Khaled

Norway hadn't reached this stage of the World Cup since 1998. That made Sunday's win one of the biggest in program history. Haaland's two goals came in the final minutes of the match. His performance pushed him level with Messi and Mbappe for goals scored.

Brazil, meanwhile, struggled to convert several strong chances throughout the game. Their exit ends a run of quarterfinal appearances dating back decades. On the sidelines, celebrity attendance added another layer to the moment.

Travis Scott, Jay-Z, and DJ Khaled have each shown up throughout this tournament. Their presence, along with other public figures, kept cameras busy all game.