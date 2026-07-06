The Nike Air Bakin Comeback Continues With "Black/White" Look

Nike is bringing back the Air Bakin in a new colorway. This "black/white" pair joins the model's ongoing 2026 comeback set for release this holiday per Sneaker Bar Detroit. The Air Bakin originally released back in 1997 on the court.

Tim Hardaway wore the shoe during his time in the NBA. That connection helped define its bold, aggressive design language early on. This version tones things down compared to past colorways.

A mostly black upper forms the base of the shoe. White hits show up across the mesh panels and stitching. Small metallic silver details add a bit of extra contrast. The signature flame-style overlays remain the shoe's most recognizable feature.

Nike kept the original build mostly intact for this release. That includes a phylon midsole running through the base. Visible air-sole cushioning sits in the heel for support. A durable rubber outsole climbs up the sides slightly. That setup adds grip while echoing the shoe's original 1990s construction.

This pair joins two other confirmed colorways already announced for 2026. Both a "Varsity Red" and "Varsity Royal" version are also expected. Together, they mark the Air Bakin's most serious return in years. The "black/white" pair is set for a holiday 2026 release.

Nike Air Bakin “Black/White”

The Air Bakin has a rocky history tied to its original branding. Early builds and matching apparel got pulled shortly after release. That controversy stemmed from how the shoe used its "Air" name.

Even so, the silhouette became a cult favorite among retro sneaker fans. Nike seems focused on giving the Air Bakin a real comeback. Beyond these three 2026 colorways, more releases are already planned ahead.

A "multi-color" version and a new low-top build are reportedly coming in 2027. That suggests Nike wants this silhouette to stick around long term. For now, this pair keeps things simple and wearable. It leans on the shoe's original shape rather than flashy new details.

Also the reatil price will be $170 when they drop.