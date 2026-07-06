The Jordan DMSN 95 "Black" Transforms The Air Jordan 11 Silhouette

Jordan Brand is introducing a new model called the DMSN 95. This one takes clear inspiration from the Air Jordan 11 Low. It also borrows shape cues from the Air Jordan 11 IE. Instead of a straight retro, this reworks the silhouette entirely.

"DMSN" reportedly stands for dimension, tied to a design concept. The number 95 nods to the year the AJ11 debuted. This debut colorway comes dressed in a full black scheme.

Leather panels wrap the lower portion, replacing the classic patent mudguard. That mudguard section is now split into three separate matte pieces. A cage sits along the side panels for added structure. Mesh detailing covers the toebox, tongue, and ankle collar.

Checkerboard stitching along the side nods to the AJ11's carbon fiber plate. Underneath, the shoe keeps a low profile midsole and outsole setup. That tooling still borrows from the original Air Jordan 11's shape. A translucent outsole finish carries over from the retro version too.

The overall look stays simple, avoiding any bright or contrasting details. This isn't meant to be a limited or exclusive type release. It's built as a wider, everyday lifestyle option instead. The Jordan DMSN 95 "Black" is set for a fall release.

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Jordan DMSN 95 "Black"

Jordan Brand has leaned into this reworked retro approach before. Similar RM-style models have reimagined the Air Jordan 1, 3, and 4. The DMSN 95 follows that same idea, just built around the AJ11 instead.

Rather than copying the original, it updates the upper with newer materials. Mesh replaces some of the structure while a TPU cage adds shape. That cage wraps the sides, giving the shoe a more technical look overall.