Maduka Okoye Accused Of Cheating With Men & Women After Going On Date With Cardi B

BY Alexander Cole
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Cards B performs Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso.Cardi B 003
Cards B performs Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso. Cardi B 003 USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Maduka Okoye went on a date with Cardi B, and now, the Nigerian soccer star is being accused of cheating and not seeing his child.

Cardi B was recently spotted at a Paris Fashion Week event alongside Nigerian soccer star, Maduka Okoye. This subsequently led to all sorts of comments about how the two would make a great couple.

Well, according to TMZ, it seems as though the two agree. A video of the two dining at a restaurant in Venice, Italy, surfaced online. Both seemed to be having a good time, sitting on the same side of the table.

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However, the good times did not last long, as Okoye's ex, Jelicia Westhoff, took to social media with some serious allegations against the soccer star. It was here that she claimed he was physically abusive and a cheater. Furthermore, she accused Okoye of being a deadbeat father to their three-year-old son.

“I made you! No one knew who you was," Westhoff wrote. "And instead of loving us, you beat me, cheated on me with men and women. You’re a f demon who tried to destroy my life.”

Westhoff also went on to say that Okoye is hiding his sexuality and that he cheats with both men and women.

"You was cheating on me with everything…" she continued. "I did everything what a woman could do for you because I loved you, until I found out that you liked both sides. You’re so open with who you’re dating and speaking to. Let’s also be open about your sexuality.”"

Okoye has not responded to these allegations at this time. Meanwhile, Cardi B has yet to comment on the status of this relationship. It is still unclear if this is just a blossoming friendship or something romantic.

We will continue to bring you updates as they become available.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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