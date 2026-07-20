Maduka Okoye Accused Of Cheating With Men & Women After Going On Date With Cardi B

Cardi B was recently spotted at a Paris Fashion Week event alongside Nigerian soccer star, Maduka Okoye. This subsequently led to all sorts of comments about how the two would make a great couple.

Well, according to TMZ, it seems as though the two agree. A video of the two dining at a restaurant in Venice, Italy, surfaced online. Both seemed to be having a good time, sitting on the same side of the table.

Maduka Okoye and Cardi B Get To Know Each Other

However, the good times did not last long, as Okoye's ex, Jelicia Westhoff, took to social media with some serious allegations against the soccer star. It was here that she claimed he was physically abusive and a cheater. Furthermore, she accused Okoye of being a deadbeat father to their three-year-old son.

“I made you! No one knew who you was," Westhoff wrote. "And instead of loving us, you beat me, cheated on me with men and women. You’re a f demon who tried to destroy my life.”

Westhoff also went on to say that Okoye is hiding his sexuality and that he cheats with both men and women.

"You was cheating on me with everything…" she continued. "I did everything what a woman could do for you because I loved you, until I found out that you liked both sides. You’re so open with who you’re dating and speaking to. Let’s also be open about your sexuality.”"

Okoye has not responded to these allegations at this time. Meanwhile, Cardi B has yet to comment on the status of this relationship. It is still unclear if this is just a blossoming friendship or something romantic.