Cardi B Sends Social Media Into A Frenzy After Sitting Next To Nigerian Soccer Star Muduka Okoye

Cardi B has been through the wringer when it comes to her relationships with men. Whether it be Offset or Stefon Diggs, Cardi has had to deal with a lot. She has been very upfront about these interpersonal issues, although she isn't allowing the hardships to keep her from living her life.

Case in point, the Platinum artist was recently in Paris for Fashion Week, and it is here where she got seated next to Nigerian soccer goalkeeper Maduka Okoye. Okoye is the star goalie for Udinese Calcio in the Italian league, Serie A. He is 6'5" and is someone who continues to make a name for himself as one of the best keepers in the world.

In the TikTok clip below, Cardi can be seen chatting it up with Okoye, who handed her a fan. The artist was sweating bullets in the warm room, and she let that feeling be known. It was a quick interaction, although that did not stop fans from speculating.

Cardi B x Maduka Okoye

Whenever Cardi is seen next to a man, fans and detractors are going to speculate. However, the two did get to chat some more after the show, which certainly leaned into the idea that both individuals were feeling one another.

"Now that’s who she should be locking in," one fan wrote on social media. "Damn they look good together, and he’s fine AH," said another.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper also plays for the Nigerian National Team. Unfortunately, they did not qualify for this year's World Cup. That said, Okoye is becoming a household name thanks to his work in the Serie A, and if the Cardi B rumors are true, then perhaps we will be seeing more of him, very soon.