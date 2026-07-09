Cardi B Sends Social Media Into A Frenzy After Sitting Next To Nigerian Soccer Star Muduka Okoye

BY Alexander Cole
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Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Musician Cardi B after ithe 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Cardi B was at a Paris Fashion Week event where she could be seen getting close to Nigerian soccer goalie, Maduka Okoye.

Cardi B has been through the wringer when it comes to her relationships with men. Whether it be Offset or Stefon Diggs, Cardi has had to deal with a lot. She has been very upfront about these interpersonal issues, although she isn't allowing the hardships to keep her from living her life.

Case in point, the Platinum artist was recently in Paris for Fashion Week, and it is here where she got seated next to Nigerian soccer goalkeeper Maduka Okoye. Okoye is the star goalie for Udinese Calcio in the Italian league, Serie A. He is 6'5" and is someone who continues to make a name for himself as one of the best keepers in the world.

In the TikTok clip below, Cardi can be seen chatting it up with Okoye, who handed her a fan. The artist was sweating bullets in the warm room, and she let that feeling be known. It was a quick interaction, although that did not stop fans from speculating.

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Cardi B x Maduka Okoye

Whenever Cardi is seen next to a man, fans and detractors are going to speculate. However, the two did get to chat some more after the show, which certainly leaned into the idea that both individuals were feeling one another.

"Now that’s who she should be locking in," one fan wrote on social media. "Damn they look good together, and he’s fine AH," said another.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper also plays for the Nigerian National Team. Unfortunately, they did not qualify for this year's World Cup. That said, Okoye is becoming a household name thanks to his work in the Serie A, and if the Cardi B rumors are true, then perhaps we will be seeing more of him, very soon.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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