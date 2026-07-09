Udinese Calcio

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Cardi B Sends Social Media Into A Frenzy After Sitting Next To Nigerian Soccer Star Muduka Okoye
Cardi B was at a Paris Fashion Week event where she could be seen getting close to Nigerian soccer goalie, Maduka Okoye.
By
Alexander Cole
July 09, 2026