Bling Slime Vol. 1 - Album by diamond*

diamond* has become one of the newest signings on Young Thug's YSL imprint. He has been taking advantage of this opportunity, forming a dynamic duo with fellow YSL artist Tezzus. On Wednesday, he delivered his new mixtape, Bling Slime Vol. 1, which is hosted by DJ Holiday. With this new project, diamond* taps Young Thug, Sk8star, Pz', and more for features. The mixtape is filled with challenging production and vocals that are very much inspired by his mentor. diamond* remains an artist on the rise, and someone you ought to check out.
Release Date: July 8, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklust for Bling Slime Vol. 1
- MAN ON THE MOON
- ALMIGHTY DOLLA
- WYD2
- FOURS ft. Young Thug
- HEDIS N PELLES ft. Pz'
- GG
- HORSEBIT ft. Lil Righteous
- 3 Wishes ft. Sk8star
- STFU
- BURGERS N FRIES ft. Soutsidesilhouette
- MATTER OF TIME