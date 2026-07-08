Bling Slime Vol. 1 - Album by diamond*

YSL artist diamond* has returned with his latest project, "Bling Slime Vol. 1," and it is crowded with big-time bangers.

diamond* has become one of the newest signings on Young Thug 's YSL imprint. He has been taking advantage of this opportunity, forming a dynamic duo with fellow YSL artist Tezzus. On Wednesday, he delivered his new mixtape, Bling Slime Vol. 1, which is hosted by DJ Holiday. With this new project, diamond* taps Young Thug, Sk8star, Pz', and more for features. The mixtape is filled with challenging production and vocals that are very much inspired by his mentor. diamond* remains an artist on the rise, and someone you ought to check out.

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