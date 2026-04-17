UY SCUTI BØYZ – Album by Diamond* & TEZZUS

BY Tallie Spencer
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Diamond* and TEZZUS step into a bigger spotlight with UY SCUTI BØYZ, a collaborative project that leans into dark, atmospheric production and a new wave of underground rap energy. The album feels rooted in internet-era sound. Think moody beats, distorted textures, and a mix of melodic and aggressive delivery. It’s not trying to be polished in a traditional sense. Instead, it thrives off unpredictability and rawness, which is exactly what’s been pushing this lane forward. The feature list helps expand the reach. Appearances from Young Thug and Rylo Rodriguez bring a more established presence, while artists like skaiwater and SouthsideSilhouette keep it tapped into the newer wave. Diamond* and TEZZUS are fully committing to their sound and letting the audience catch up.

Release Date: April 17, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: UY SCUTI BØYZ

Tracklist for UY SCUTI BØYZ
  1. UY SCUTI (feat. Young Thug)
  2. Ew (feat. EA TJ)
  3. Trashcan
  4. Baby (feat. Yung Fazo, SouthsideSilhouette)
  5. Slime For Years (feat. Biggs Money)
  6. Step Child (feat. Hittman)
  7. Guess What (feat. skaiwater)
  8. Da Fuck (feat. Young Thug, Rylo Rodriguez)
  9. Chill Out (feat. Shawty Rokk)
  10. Ice On
  11. Head Over Heels (feat. Pz)
  12. JOTP (feat. Sk8star, EA TJ, Lil Righteous)
  13. Motherfuckers (feat. SouthsideSilhouette)
  14. Saint Claire’s (feat. Nino Paid)
  15. Love Lost
  16. I’m an Artist
  17. Hell Yeah (feat. Bslime)
  18. Duality
About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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