UY SCUTI BØYZ – Album by Diamond* & TEZZUS

Diamond* and TEZZUS step into a bigger spotlight with UY SCUTI BØYZ, a collaborative project that leans into dark, atmospheric production and a new wave of underground rap energy. The album feels rooted in internet-era sound. Think moody beats, distorted textures, and a mix of melodic and aggressive delivery. It’s not trying to be polished in a traditional sense. Instead, it thrives off unpredictability and rawness, which is exactly what’s been pushing this lane forward. The feature list helps expand the reach. Appearances from Young Thug and Rylo Rodriguez bring a more established presence, while artists like skaiwater and SouthsideSilhouette keep it tapped into the newer wave. Diamond* and TEZZUS are fully committing to their sound and letting the audience catch up.