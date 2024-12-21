Lil Baby Reveals Tracklist And Features For Upcoming "WHAM" Album

The anticipation is building.

Lil Baby is getting a head start on 2025. The rapper has confirmed that he plans to drop two albums in the first two months of the year. The first album, WHAM, has been described by Lil Baby as more upbeat and aggressive in sound. It's also slated to come out first, with Dominique dropping at some point during February. The rapper decided to give fans an early Christmas present on December 20, though, when he dropped the album cover for WHAM and the tracklist. Both suggest we have a great record coming in the near future.

The album cover for WHAM is surprisingly minimal. Lil Baby is barely recognizable laid against a black backdrop. His jewelry helps to distinguish his outline, as his chains and rings pop amidst the darkness. The album's title is etched across Lil Baby's face. It's a striking visual, and one that feels more somber and concise that some of his previous releases. Then there's the feature list. Lil Baby has worked with some of the biggest names in music, but he decided to keep the features largely hip hop based on the new album. WHAM only has six features. All of them are cause for excitement, though.

Lil Baby's WHAM Is Loaded With Superstar Features

Travis Scott, 21 Savage and Future are set to appear on the album. Lil Baby has worked with all three of these artists in the past, and the results have been excellent. Scott, Savage, and Future all bring different vibes to the table, though, so we're excited to see how Lil Baby's sound meshes with theirs. GloRilla and Rod Wave are also going to drop by for guest verses on the upcoming album. Lil Baby hasn't worked with GloRilla before, but her and Wave have broken out in a major way in 2024. There was also rumors of Baby and Glo being romantically linked, but both have denied said rumors. Hopefully we get chemistry on their song, "Redbone."