Will Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Shows Be Livestreamed?

Jay-Z has amassed millions of fans across his 30-year career, which he's celebrating this weekend with a series of Yankee Stadium concerts. The first one tonight (Friday, July 10) will commemorate 30 years since Reasonable Doubt. Tomorrow's (Saturday, July 11) will celebrate The Blueprint's 25th anniversary. The third show on Sunday (July 12), dubbed "Extra Innings," is one fans expect to be a guest-filled greatest hits run, but we'll see how it actually pans out soon.

Also, there are a lot of rumblings as to what special surprises, revelations, and developments his run could contain. But for those of us who couldn't cop tickets to these extravaganzas, one question is looming over the weekend. Will any of these Yankee Stadium shows be livestreamed for the general, at-home public?

Sadly, the answer is no in an official capacity. No sanctioned livestreams have emerged at press time for these events.

However, similar to Hov's Roots Picnic freestyle, we're sure social media footage from the shows will dominate the timelines. So fans will at least get some sort of vicarious experience.

Maybe this changes with a sudden announcement later today. But for now, it seems like there won't be any other official way to enjoy the shows outside of buying a ticket.

What Time Does Jay-Z's Concert Start?

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Brazil v Norway - New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 5, 2026 Recording artist Jay-Z is pictured inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Mike Segar

In any case, the shows will reportedly begin at 8PM local time. Each will have its own special structure and setlist, and there are still a lot of theories as to who Jay could bring out and how he will bring these classic albums and hits to life.

Jay-Z's diss-heavy freestyle was certainly a great preview of his prowess at the Roots Picnic festival, so fans have high expectations. Whether or not headlines dominate the coverage or if the music speaks for itself is another question.