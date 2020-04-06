georgetown
- SneakersNike Terminator Low "Georgetown" Officially UnveiledA new pair is getting the "Georgetown" colorway.By Ben Atkinson
- SneakersAir Jordan 5 SE "Georgetown" Exclusive LookA new "Georgtown" sneaker is coming.By Ben Atkinson
- SneakersAir Jordan 5 "Georgetown" Rumored Release Date RevealedThe Air Jordan 5 is getting a new "Georgetown" model.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 5 "Georgetown" Drops In 2023: First LookAnother Air Jordan 5 is on the horizon.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 6 "Georgetown" Release Date Revealed: Official PhotosThe Air Jordan 6 "Georgetown" is just a few weeks away.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 6 "Georgetown" Officially Revealed: PhotosAnother Air Jordan 6 is coming later this year.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 6 "Georgetown" Rumored Release Date RevealedAnother Air Jordan 6 is set to release this year.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 6 "Georgetown" Coming In 2022: First LookThe Air Jordan 6 is getting a familiar colorway in time for next Fall.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersNike Dunk Low "Georgetown" Coming Soon: Official PhotosThe Hoyas are getting yet another dope Nike colorway.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 Hi '85 "Georgetown" Coming Next Year: First LookThis new Air Jordan 1 Hi '85 is perfect for college basketball fans.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 Mid Releasing In Georgetown-Themed Colorway: PhotosThis Air Jordan 1 Mid certainly brings out the Georgetown vibes.By Alexander Cole
- SportsPatrick Ewing Blasts MSG Security For Not Knowing Who He IsPatrick Ewing is a legend in New York City and should be respected as such.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 3 "Georgetown" Release Date Delayed: DetailsThe Air Jordan 3 "Georgetown" is coming out in just a few months.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLegendary Georgetown Coach John Thompson Jr Passes AwayJohn Thompson Jr. was a legend who became the first black head coach to win a National title.By Alexander Cole
- SportsPatrick Ewing Hospitalized After Testing Positive For CoronavirusPatrick Ewing is a legend in the basketball world.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 "Georgetown" PE Surfaces With Premium TexturesThis Georgetown Air Jordan 1 Player Exclusive will have you wanting to join a University basketball squad.By Alexander Cole