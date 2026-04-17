AllStar JR Reacts To News About NBA Ben 10's Recovery

BY Zachary Horvath
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AllStar JR has been taunting NBA Ben 10 over his shooting injuries, and he's got more jokes after the latter's recovery news.

Earlier today, we got word from NBA Ben 10 himself that he's doing A-OK. In a series of posts on his Instagram Story, he shared that he's in good spirits, especially since he's got God on his side. In one of them he wrote, "Getting shot !??! ok ian trippin. we serve TWO different Gods must be [laughing emojis]... My FATHER TOLD ME MY TESTIMONY ALREADY [laughing emojis] LIFE SUPPORT HAS NEVER BEEN UP A OPTION!"

He added, "I BEEN UP JUST ON GODS TIMING RN! #CRAZYMAN i thug every night just to go to CHURCH ON THA FRESH SUNDAY. to the YOUTH MAKE THIS GOOD FRIDAY COUNT!"

Then, the NBA YoungBoy affiliate shared a clip of him eating some breakfast in his hospital bed. Ben 10 captioned it, "god got me, my nuts literally hang to the flow [ninja emoji]! [middle finger emoji] wrong with a n**** [ninja emoji]."

However, AllStar JR isn't amused in the slightest to this otherwise relieving update. The Detroit MC has recently claimed that he was the victim who got jumped by Ben 10 and his crew in Houston last week.

So, it's not surprising to see that he couldn't give a hoot about his alleged attacker's health.

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NBA Ben 10 & AllStar JR's Beef

In a video caught by No Jumper, he taunted his Louisiana foe once more. After saying people have been tagging him online about this update, he poses a challenge to Ben 10. "Well, if the b*tch so back tell him to do the Ben 10 and I'll double it for him. F*ck he talking about," he says.

"Do that b*tch Ben. Yeah n**** this your dance. Get in your groove n**** if you back."

Here, he seems to be alluding to the $20,000 challenge he announced on his social media earlier this week. He jokingly asked that people do their best impersonation of Ben 10 laying on the ground as if they were shot too.

Overall, we expect things to escalate even further now that Ben 10 is active on social media.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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