AllStar JR Reacts To News About NBA Ben 10's Recovery

Earlier today, we got word from NBA Ben 10 himself that he's doing A-OK. In a series of posts on his Instagram Story, he shared that he's in good spirits, especially since he's got God on his side. In one of them he wrote, "Getting shot !??! ok ian trippin. we serve TWO different Gods must be [laughing emojis]... My FATHER TOLD ME MY TESTIMONY ALREADY [laughing emojis] LIFE SUPPORT HAS NEVER BEEN UP A OPTION!"
He added, "I BEEN UP JUST ON GODS TIMING RN! #CRAZYMAN i thug every night just to go to CHURCH ON THA FRESH SUNDAY. to the YOUTH MAKE THIS GOOD FRIDAY COUNT!"
Then, the NBA YoungBoy affiliate shared a clip of him eating some breakfast in his hospital bed. Ben 10 captioned it, "god got me, my nuts literally hang to the flow [ninja emoji]! [middle finger emoji] wrong with a n**** [ninja emoji]."
However, AllStar JR isn't amused in the slightest to this otherwise relieving update. The Detroit MC has recently claimed that he was the victim who got jumped by Ben 10 and his crew in Houston last week.
So, it's not surprising to see that he couldn't give a hoot about his alleged attacker's health.
NBA Ben 10 & AllStar JR's Beef
In a video caught by No Jumper, he taunted his Louisiana foe once more. After saying people have been tagging him online about this update, he poses a challenge to Ben 10. "Well, if the b*tch so back tell him to do the Ben 10 and I'll double it for him. F*ck he talking about," he says.
"Do that b*tch Ben. Yeah n**** this your dance. Get in your groove n**** if you back."
Here, he seems to be alluding to the $20,000 challenge he announced on his social media earlier this week. He jokingly asked that people do their best impersonation of Ben 10 laying on the ground as if they were shot too.
Overall, we expect things to escalate even further now that Ben 10 is active on social media.