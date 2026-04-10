Offset Wanted Cardi B To Take DNA Test After Birth Of Child With Stefon Diggs

Things between Cardi B and Offset continue to get messier as their divorce plays out in court. According to newly obtained documents by TMZ, Offset reportedly pushed for a DNA test involving one of Cardi’s children.

Per TMZ, a court order issued on February 25, 2026 shows that Offset requested paternity testing on multiple children amid the couple’s ongoing split. The judge ultimately denied his request for a DNA test on one child. However, he approved a paternity test request tied to another. While the legal filing redacts specific dates of birth, one child is described as a “newborn,” which lines up with the baby Cardi welcomed in November with NFL star Stefon Diggs.

The timeline adds another layer to an already complicated breakup. Cardi originally filed for divorce back in 2024, seeking primary custody of their children. The two famously split once before in 2020, only to reconcile shortly after. This time, however, things appear far more final. Offset questioning the paternity of Cardi’s kids signals a level of distrust that’s hard to walk back from.

Offset Wants Paternity Test

Fans have been closely watching Cardi’s next chapter. The rapper is currently wrapping up her Little Miss Drama tour, which has been making its own set of headlines. Neither Cardi nor Offset haven’t publicly addressed the situation in depth, but the timing of the newborn’s arrival has fueled speculation about their connection.

Additionally, Offset recently made headlines after reports surfaced that he was shot at inside a casino at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, with Cardi B reportedly reaching out to check on him afterward.

Moreover, Offset and Cardi share a long, highly publicized history, from chart-topping collaborations to viral relationship drama. Still, this latest development feels different. Legal battles involving children tend to shift the tone, and this one is no exception. As the divorce proceedings continue, more details will likely surface.