Drake Takes Aim At Ebro & Peter Rosenberg Months After Hot 97 Exit

BY Zachary Horvath
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Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Drake performs live on stage during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images for ABA)
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Drake apparently couldn't help himself after catching wind of a clip of Peter Rosenberg's new at-home setup for his show with Ebro.

Drake has a lot of work on his plate, with ICEMAN taking up almost if not all of his schedule. But he's always got time to taunt his enemies. The Boy has plenty of them, but lately, he's mostly been taking aim at the likes of Ebro and Peter Rosenberg.

According to DJ Akademiks, he got some texts from his favorite MC after seeing a viral clip of the two former Hot 97 employees. The video at hand sees and hears the two men discussing the struggles of trying to get guests on their new show, which is on YouTube.

When the clip cuts to Rosenberg during his points of the conversation, you can see that his recording setup isn't necessarily a formal studio. Instead, he's in his kitchen.

Since they are still trying to rebuild their brand, Ebro, Peter, and Laura Stylez are working from their respective homes and doing the show over Zoom or something like that. But Drake couldn't care less about the climb back as Akademiks claims he texted him with some jokes specifically for Rosenberg's "3-in-1" setup.

"He says 'the kitchen is in the living room AND the office!'", Ak claims in the clip caught by CY Chels.

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What's The Latest On Drake's ICEMAN?

Folks in the comments don't find this all that amusing, especially because of Akademiks' unabashed fondness for anything Drake does or says. "Yall ever juice drake never publicly said AKs name never lmaooo, it’s sad how bad this man wants drake’s validation," one person replies.

Another cold-bloodily writes back, "At least he’s not stuck in a basement getting intoxicated and idolizing someone he hasn't even met."

Given that Ebro and Peter Rosenberg have already responded to Drizzy's jabs following their Hot 97 exit, we wouldn't be shocked if they have something to say again.

Elsewhere, we got another mini update on ICEMAN in recent days. The latest comes from OZ, a frequent collaborator and producer for The Boy. He posted a cryptic message to his Instagram Story that read, "Consistency looks like nothing is happening, until everything changes."

It's a fitting reply to all of the chatter around the album as fans are ready for it to arrive. But he's reassuring fans that he's putting the work in quietly and that the final product will be well worth the wait.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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