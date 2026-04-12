Drake Takes Aim At Ebro & Peter Rosenberg Months After Hot 97 Exit

Drake has a lot of work on his plate, with ICEMAN taking up almost if not all of his schedule. But he's always got time to taunt his enemies. The Boy has plenty of them, but lately, he's mostly been taking aim at the likes of Ebro and Peter Rosenberg.

According to DJ Akademiks, he got some texts from his favorite MC after seeing a viral clip of the two former Hot 97 employees. The video at hand sees and hears the two men discussing the struggles of trying to get guests on their new show, which is on YouTube.

When the clip cuts to Rosenberg during his points of the conversation, you can see that his recording setup isn't necessarily a formal studio. Instead, he's in his kitchen.

Since they are still trying to rebuild their brand, Ebro, Peter, and Laura Stylez are working from their respective homes and doing the show over Zoom or something like that. But Drake couldn't care less about the climb back as Akademiks claims he texted him with some jokes specifically for Rosenberg's "3-in-1" setup.

"He says 'the kitchen is in the living room AND the office!'", Ak claims in the clip caught by CY Chels.

What's The Latest On Drake's ICEMAN?

Folks in the comments don't find this all that amusing, especially because of Akademiks' unabashed fondness for anything Drake does or says. "Yall ever juice drake never publicly said AKs name never lmaooo, it’s sad how bad this man wants drake’s validation," one person replies.

Another cold-bloodily writes back, "At least he’s not stuck in a basement getting intoxicated and idolizing someone he hasn't even met."

Given that Ebro and Peter Rosenberg have already responded to Drizzy's jabs following their Hot 97 exit, we wouldn't be shocked if they have something to say again.

Elsewhere, we got another mini update on ICEMAN in recent days. The latest comes from OZ, a frequent collaborator and producer for The Boy. He posted a cryptic message to his Instagram Story that read, "Consistency looks like nothing is happening, until everything changes."