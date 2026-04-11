Drake's Producer OZ Builds "ICEMAN" Hype With A Promising Message

Drake has worked with so many producers over his lengthy career, but OZ is among his closest collaborators over the past few years. The producer is one of many names folks hope to see on Drizzy's new album ICEMAN, which will hopefully come out soon. Many fans are wondering why it's taken so long to drop, and OZ reportedly came through with a reassurance.

According to DJ Akademiks TV on Instagram, he posted an IG Story recently with a curious message. "Consistency looks like nothing is happening, until everything changes," the message reads.

This sent many fans into a frenzy given the long wait for ICEMAN and the lack of any significant updates in recent months. It's been a long time since the last official single "Dog House" and its accompanying livestream. As such, the silence is making many die-hards worry. But OZ's words will keep many of them at peace, too.

Of course, it's entirely possible this has nothing to do with the album. After all, OZ works with many other artists as well and probably has a lot on his plate as a big name in the music industry. Many fans are instead taking this with a grain of salt, and probably won't jump from their seats until the 6ix God himself chimes in.

When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

Drake still hasn't confirmed an ICEMAN release date at press time, although many hardcore fans think it will come out very soon. Others are not as hopeful, though, positing that he still needs to work on it and is probably not ready for a rollout yet. But again, "consistency looks like nothing is happening, until everything changes."

Meanwhile, Drake kept a surprising milestone that has some hip-hop fans worried. Not because of The Boy himself, but because of what followed his ICEMAN single "What Did I Miss?" It is the last hip-hop song to chart on the Billboard Hot 100's top ten at press time, and that was nine months ago. Although it quickly fell down in the chart the following week, it still goes to show his star power.