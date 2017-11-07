make fun of
- GramMeek Mill Roasts Kevin Hart For His Underwear Model Pic“Ya body not ready for that yet” - Meek Mill tells Hart.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicDesiigner Threatens To "Slap The Sh*t Out" Of Charlamagne Tha God & DJ EnvyDesiigner wasn't impressed that "The Breakfast Club" hosts made fun of his voice.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Appears To Impersonate & Make Fun Of Kodak Black In New ClipTekashi 6ix9ine continues to come at Kodak Black.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicKevin Hart Roasts Lil Pump & Lil Xan For Their Face Tattoos During VMA Speech“Stop writing on your face, it's stupid. You're not going to get a job if this shit don't work out, stop it” - Kevin Hart.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsDanica Patrick Roasts LeBron James, Odell Beckham Jr, & More During ESPY's MonologueWatch Danica Patrick’s opening monologue, where she roasts Lebron, OBJ, Tiger Woods and many more athletes.By Kevin Goddard
- Music50 Cent & Jim Jones Continue To Roast Each Other On IGThe two NYC veterans are having some good laughs at each other's expense.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsLonzo Ball Gets Roasted For Working Out To His Own MusicJosh Hart ain't feeling Lonzo Ball as a rapper.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicA$AP Rocky & Tyler The Creator Hilariously Roast Each Others Shoe GameWatch A$AP Rocky & Tyler The Creator make fun of each other's shoes in the studio.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicDrake Pokes Fun At DJ Khaled: “I Took The Top Off The Maybach”"I took the top off the Maybach, I took the top off" Drake sings while sitting in his Maybach.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicA$AP Rocky Hilariously Roasts Playboi Carti On InstagramWatch A$AP Rocky have some fun and hilariously roast his homie Playboi Carti on Instagram.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicJoe Budden Clowns On "Stupid" Inspirational Videos By Making His OwnJoe Budden takes to Instagram to stir the pot. By Matt F