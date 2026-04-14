FBI Gets Involved In Offset's Casino Shooting And Wants The Public's Help

BY Cole Blake
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MLS: Inter Miami CF at Atlanta United FC
Sep 18, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Recording artist Offset greets fans before the match between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
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Offset was shot at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, earlier this month, and is already recovering.

The FBI has begun investigating the shooting of Offset at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. According to TMZ, the bureau shared images of the alleged suspects and vehicles used in the crime with the public on Tuesday. They're asking anyone with information to come forward.

The images show a gray Chevrolet Tahoe and a black Chevrolet Suburban. One picture shows a man talking on the phone while wearing a red t-shirt. Another image shows a different person walking around one of the cars.

Read More: Offset's Mom Speaks Out Amid His Recovery

Lil Tjay's Arrest

Following the shooting, authorities arrested Lil Tjay for allegedly instigating the incident. They booked him on a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge, and he was released on bond shortly afterward. While leaving the jail, he told reporters that Offset was a "rat." 

Offset eventually broke his silence on the incident and confirmed that he was doing "good" in a statement, last week. "Thank you to everyone who’s checked in on me and showed me love!" he wrote. "I’m good….but I’m planning to be better! I’m focused on my family, my recovery, and getting back to the music. Realizing that life is made up of quiet wins and loud losses…. Life’s a gamble and I’m still playing to win. $ET."

His mom also weighed in on the drama in a video post on social media. "I don’t typically address things about my son on social media. I learned a long time ago that facts rarely survive the internet, and I refuse to feed that machine… But today, I have to speak," she said. "Six days ago, my son was shot. Four days later, he was released from the hospital. Last night, he was on a stage doing what he loves to do. He is a miracle walking. That is God's grace, that is God’s mercy."

In the wake of the shooting, several celebrities came out to allege that Offset owes them money. Ebro Darden and former NFL star Dez Bryant were among them.

Read More: Afrika Bambaataa’s Complicated Legacy Forces Hard Questions

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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