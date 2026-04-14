Cardi B Weighs In On The Sudden Death Of Ashlee Jenae

Cardi B seemingly joined in on the viral speculation surrounding the death of influencer Ashlee Jenae with a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday. “That girl did not off herself!!!!” she wrote. While it's most likely that Cardi was addressing the influencer’s case, she didn't provide any further context.

Jenae recently traveled to Tanzania with her fiancé, Joe McCann, to celebrate her 31st birthday. She shared her final social media post on April 5, captioning a picture of herself with a giraffe: “Chapter 31 and I’m exactly where I need to be.”

What Happened To Ashlee Jenae?

On Sunday, her family confirmed that she was found unresponsive in her villa and taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead. "Nothing about this loss feels real. One moment she was celebrating love and life in truly Ashly fashion, and the next, she was gone. The suddenness, the unanswered questions, and the distance from home have made this tragedy even more overwhelming for our family," they wrote in a statement. "At this time, there is an active investigation into the circumstances surrounding Ashly's suspicious passing. Although we have many questions, we are placing our trust in the officials in Zanzibar and are working closely with them as we seek clarity and answers."

They concluded: "We respectfully ask that any information not directly provided by our family be treated as unverified and not considered factual at this time." The reference to "unanswered questions" has sparked plenty of suspicion about the circumstances of her death on social media.

Ashlee Jenae's parents have since sat down with CBS News for an interview about their daughter's death. They revealed that McCann allegedly informed them that she was in the hospital. He is not facing any charges in connection with her passing. The parents added that they intend to travel to Tanzania to get a better idea of what happened.