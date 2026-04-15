Ashlee Jenae's Fiancé Held For Questioning In Tanzania

BY Cole Blake
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Ashlee Jenae via Instagram
Ashlee Jenae via Instagram
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Ashlee Jenae's was found unresponsive during a trip to Tanzania with her fiancé, Joe McCann, earlier this month.

Authorities in Zanzibar, Tanzania, have held Joe McCann, the fiancé of late influencer Ashlee Jenae, for questioning. Police have confiscated his passport and are considering him a witness as their investigation into her sudden death continues. They have not charged McCann with any crimes, and he is not considered a suspect, according to CBS News.

Jenae traveled to Tanzania with McCann to celebrate her 31st birthday. Earlier this month, she was found unresponsive in her villa and taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death remains ongoing. McCann has yet to comment on the situation publicly.

Read More: Cardi B Weighs In On The Sudden Death Of Ashlee Jenae

What Happened To Ashlee Jenae?

On Sunday, her family confirmed that she had passed in an official statement. "Nothing about this loss feels real. One moment she was celebrating love and life in truly Ashly fashion, and the next, she was gone. The suddenness, the unanswered questions, and the distance from home have made this tragedy even more overwhelming for our family," they wrote in a statement. "At this time, there is an active investigation into the circumstances surrounding Ashly's suspicious passing. Although we have many questions, we are placing our trust in the officials in Zanzibar and are working closely with them as we seek clarity and answers."

They concluded: "We respectfully ask that any information not directly provided by our family be treated as unverified and not considered factual at this time."

Ashlee Jenae's parents have since sat down with CBS News to discuss their daughter's death. In that interview, they revealed that McCann was the one that allegedly informed them that she was in the hospital. The parents added that they intend to travel to Tanzania to get a better idea of what happened.

They have launched a GoFundMe campaign with the goal of raising $50,000 to help cover "travel costs, arrangements, and unexpected expenses." At the time of publishing, it has reached $40,000 in donations.

Read More: Afrika Bambaataa’s Complicated Legacy Forces Hard Questions

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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