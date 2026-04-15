Ashlee Jenae's Fiancé Held For Questioning In Tanzania

Authorities in Zanzibar, Tanzania, have held Joe McCann, the fiancé of late influencer Ashlee Jenae, for questioning. Police have confiscated his passport and are considering him a witness as their investigation into her sudden death continues. They have not charged McCann with any crimes, and he is not considered a suspect, according to CBS News.

Jenae traveled to Tanzania with McCann to celebrate her 31st birthday. Earlier this month, she was found unresponsive in her villa and taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death remains ongoing. McCann has yet to comment on the situation publicly.

Read More: Cardi B Weighs In On The Sudden Death Of Ashlee Jenae

What Happened To Ashlee Jenae?

On Sunday, her family confirmed that she had passed in an official statement. "Nothing about this loss feels real. One moment she was celebrating love and life in truly Ashly fashion, and the next, she was gone. The suddenness, the unanswered questions, and the distance from home have made this tragedy even more overwhelming for our family," they wrote in a statement. "At this time, there is an active investigation into the circumstances surrounding Ashly's suspicious passing. Although we have many questions, we are placing our trust in the officials in Zanzibar and are working closely with them as we seek clarity and answers."

They concluded: "We respectfully ask that any information not directly provided by our family be treated as unverified and not considered factual at this time."

Ashlee Jenae's parents have since sat down with CBS News to discuss their daughter's death. In that interview, they revealed that McCann was the one that allegedly informed them that she was in the hospital. The parents added that they intend to travel to Tanzania to get a better idea of what happened.