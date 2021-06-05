rowdy fans
- Pop CultureRolling Loud Addresses Kid Cudi Incident: "Be Respectful To Everyone"Videos revealing who threw the bottle that hit Scott Mescudi in the head have since surfaced online.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBarbz Jump Over Gates & Barriers Ahead Of Nicki Minaj's Wireless Festival Set: WatchThe Queen of Rap asked her followers to request songs during her IG Live session last night.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicPlayboi Carti Concert Shut Down After Fans Rush Stage & Break Barricade 2 Songs InCarti was performing at West Hollywood's Smoker's Club Festival, but it wasn't long before fans took over the VIP section.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsMetta World Peace Offers Bold Suggestion For Dealing With Rowdy FansMetta World Peace's solution is certainly an unorthodox one.By Alexander Cole