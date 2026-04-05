Cardi B Honors Lil Kim As "The Blueprint" After Their NYC Show

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cardi B Lil Kim Blueprint After NYC Show
Feb 16, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Recording artist Cardi B in attendance during the 2020 NBA All Star Game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Lil Kim thanked Cardi B and their fans for the warm welcome at Madison Square Garden last week, creating more solidarity between the two.

Cardi B may have some smoke for her enemies on her "Little Miss Drama" tour, but more importantly, she also celebrates her friendships and influences. During her Madison Square Garden show in New York City last week, she brought out the one and only Lil Kim for a special guest performance. The legend even brought her kids out as well, making it a pretty wholesome moment.

Via Twitter, Kim thanked Cardi and their fans for all the love. "You already know I got you forever," she wrote last night (Saturday, April 4). "Watching you step into your power is so beautiful, and I’m happy to even be a part of it. If y’all only knew… Cardi really the big sister. That outfit her and her team put together was so beautiful, I was like 'this is HER moment…' 

"I was scared, but you pushed me anyway…" the Brooklyn icon continnued. "Cardi was like 'girl put that on, & let’s go!!' When I saw us on that stage 2gether… I totally got your vision. I was looking at my twin, my love, my soul sister 4life. I love U downnn. Kollin you are EVERYTHING. If you trying to get in touch with me, call my manager Cardi (inside joke). The love you guys showed Cardi and I @TheGarden was unmatched… truly heartwarming."

"I can’t thank you enough for joining me on stage!!!" the Bronx star responded. "You are forever and always the blue print and a queen and you need to NEVER forget that!!! F**k all that humble s**t you deserve to walk in your power everyday."

Read More: LeBron James Is Perpetuating Racist Narratives About Memphis, And The NBA Couldn't Be Happier

Cardi B's "Little Miss Drama" Tour

Lil Kim and Cardi B have traded praise throughout their careers, a connection that many fans sadly only see through the lens of their Nicki Minaj beef in common. But that's only a small part of their connection, and one that hasn't been relevant for many years now.

Elsewhere, Cardi has a few more dates left to go on this "Little Miss Drama" trek. It will end on April 18 in Atlanta after visiting Philadelphia, Washington D.C., North Carolina, and Florida.

Throughout this trek, she showed not just why she's a superstar of her own, but why Lil Kim is a big influence and mentor. Hopefully they have more to share on the way.

Read More: Kanye West "Bully" Album Review

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Cardi B Flaunts Little Miss Drama Tour Record Breaking Success Music Cardi B Flaunts "Little Miss Drama" Tour's Record- Breaking Success
Cardi B Thanks Fans Saudi Arabia Teaching Lesson About Fame Music Cardi B Thanks Fans In Saudi Arabia For Teaching Her Lesson About Fame
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong"
Cardi B Tells Fans Leave BIA Alone Performing Diss Track In Her City Music Cardi B Tells Fans To Leave BIA Alone After Performing Diss Track In Her State
Comments 0