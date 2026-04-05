Cardi B Honors Lil Kim As "The Blueprint" After Their NYC Show

Cardi B may have some smoke for her enemies on her "Little Miss Drama" tour, but more importantly, she also celebrates her friendships and influences. During her Madison Square Garden show in New York City last week, she brought out the one and only Lil Kim for a special guest performance. The legend even brought her kids out as well, making it a pretty wholesome moment.

Via Twitter, Kim thanked Cardi and their fans for all the love. "You already know I got you forever," she wrote last night (Saturday, April 4). "Watching you step into your power is so beautiful, and I’m happy to even be a part of it. If y’all only knew… Cardi really the big sister. That outfit her and her team put together was so beautiful, I was like 'this is HER moment…'

"I was scared, but you pushed me anyway…" the Brooklyn icon continnued. "Cardi was like 'girl put that on, & let’s go!!' When I saw us on that stage 2gether… I totally got your vision. I was looking at my twin, my love, my soul sister 4life. I love U downnn. Kollin you are EVERYTHING. If you trying to get in touch with me, call my manager Cardi (inside joke). The love you guys showed Cardi and I @TheGarden was unmatched… truly heartwarming."

"I can’t thank you enough for joining me on stage!!!" the Bronx star responded. "You are forever and always the blue print and a queen and you need to NEVER forget that!!! F**k all that humble s**t you deserve to walk in your power everyday."

Cardi B's "Little Miss Drama" Tour

Lil Kim and Cardi B have traded praise throughout their careers, a connection that many fans sadly only see through the lens of their Nicki Minaj beef in common. But that's only a small part of their connection, and one that hasn't been relevant for many years now.

Elsewhere, Cardi has a few more dates left to go on this "Little Miss Drama" trek. It will end on April 18 in Atlanta after visiting Philadelphia, Washington D.C., North Carolina, and Florida.