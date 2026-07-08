Rick Ross Refuses To Believe The Rumor That Floyd Mayweather Is Broke

BY Alexander Cole
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WNBA: Playoffs-Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces
Sep 24, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Recording artist and rapper Rick Ross performs during game one of the 2023 WNBA Semifinals between the Dallas Wings and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Rick Ross took to Instagram to offer his thoughts on Floyd Mayweather, who some are saying is broke at the moment.

Rick Ross is someone who has certainly been focused on money over the years. Ironically, fans are currently in the midst of doubting just how much money Ross actually has. Of course, this comes after his recent excursion at the airport, where he was seen flying commercial.

Since that so-called controversy, Ross has been looking to show people that he's still got it like that. With his album Set In Stone dropping on July 17, Ross has made it clear that the label has already paid him for the record.

Now, Ross is defending the likes of Floyd Mayweather, who has also been through a money controversy of sorts. There are reports that the boxing legend is broke. That his hundreds of millions of dollars worth of career earnings have been squandered.

While talking to Instagram, Ross revealed that he doesn't believe any of these reports are accurate. Instead, he is confident that Mayweather is still rich and will continue to be for the long haul.

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Rick Ross Gives His Take On Floyd Mayweather

Ross' reasoning is simple. Mayweather is still the face of boxing. As a result, there are still various ways for him to make money, and lots of it. Whether that be through fighting or through fight promotions.

Mayweather was supposed to fight Mike Tyson and Manny Pacquiao this year. Unfortunately, it doesn't appear as though either of those fights is actually going to happen. This has certainly contributed to some of the narratives surrounding the boxing legend.

Whether or not Ross is correct about Mayweather remains to be seen. Mayweather's wealth always seems to be a hot topic of conversation, and this time around is no different.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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