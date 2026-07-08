Rick Ross is someone who has certainly been focused on money over the years. Ironically, fans are currently in the midst of doubting just how much money Ross actually has. Of course, this comes after his recent excursion at the airport, where he was seen flying commercial.

Since that so-called controversy, Ross has been looking to show people that he's still got it like that. With his album Set In Stone dropping on July 17, Ross has made it clear that the label has already paid him for the record.

Now, Ross is defending the likes of Floyd Mayweather, who has also been through a money controversy of sorts. There are reports that the boxing legend is broke. That his hundreds of millions of dollars worth of career earnings have been squandered.

While talking to Instagram, Ross revealed that he doesn't believe any of these reports are accurate. Instead, he is confident that Mayweather is still rich and will continue to be for the long haul.

Rick Ross Gives His Take On Floyd Mayweather

Ross' reasoning is simple. Mayweather is still the face of boxing. As a result, there are still various ways for him to make money, and lots of it. Whether that be through fighting or through fight promotions.

Mayweather was supposed to fight Mike Tyson and Manny Pacquiao this year. Unfortunately, it doesn't appear as though either of those fights is actually going to happen. This has certainly contributed to some of the narratives surrounding the boxing legend.

Whether or not Ross is correct about Mayweather remains to be seen. Mayweather's wealth always seems to be a hot topic of conversation, and this time around is no different.