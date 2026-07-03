Floyd Mayweather Denies Rumors Of Being Broke In New Cam'ron Interview

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Floyd Mayweather Denies Rumors Broke New Camron Interview
Oct 8, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Professional boxer Floyd Mayweather attends the game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Phoenix Mercury for game three of the 2025 WNBA Finals at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Cam'ron asked Floyd Mayweather if his recent moves and planned fights have been a money issue, which the boxer denied.

Floyd Mayweather has a lot on his plate, such as canceled comeback fights connected to some financial legal trouble. But he denies the rumors that he's broke or struggling financially in a big way, as he doubled down on during a new It Is What It Is interview with Cam'ron. The conversation is from March 6, 2026.

Ahmed/The Ears caught a clip on Twitter, which features the two men talking in a boxing gym. The Dipset MC asked the legendary boxer whether his recent moves and planned matches are due to a money issue or if he's just rolling his career along as usual.

"Nobody has taken none of my properties away from me," Mayweather expressed. "I still got all my houses, I still got everything. My mother, my whole family, their bills are still paid. Still pay all my employees... The Black community have been paying money for years to come see me fight... You bet it on Floyd 'cause I prove that I'm 100% when I get in that ring... They believe in me... After they go home, and they got everything they won, they're praying on my downfall. We don't want to see Floyd win nothing... It's this lawsuit, it's that lawsuit... I get myself out of the situation... It's not me... I'm the biggest name... Who they gon' point the finger at? [...] I ain't got social media on my phone. I'm too focused on building generational wealth... At the end of the day, I'm good."

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Cam'ron Interviews Floyd Mayweather

Killa caught some more remarks on Twitter, in which Floyd said media outlets are pushing this narrative to discredit him. All in all, he discredited all the scandalous speculation about him and affirmed his people are doing great.

Cam'ron's spoken about Floyd Mayweather before, specifically about not being too excited for the Manny Pacquiao rematch. Ironically, this fight is also a subject of some of Floyd Mayweather's legal trouble.

As for how the boxer will handle the cases against him, we don't have any big updates on where these matters have gone at press time. But according to Mayweather, he has more than enough ability to combat these claims, maybe lose, and still have boatloads of wealth to his name.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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