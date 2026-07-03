Floyd Mayweather Denies Rumors Of Being Broke In New Cam'ron Interview

Floyd Mayweather has a lot on his plate, such as canceled comeback fights connected to some financial legal trouble. But he denies the rumors that he's broke or struggling financially in a big way, as he doubled down on during a new It Is What It Is interview with Cam'ron. The conversation is from March 6, 2026.

Ahmed/The Ears caught a clip on Twitter, which features the two men talking in a boxing gym. The Dipset MC asked the legendary boxer whether his recent moves and planned matches are due to a money issue or if he's just rolling his career along as usual.

"Nobody has taken none of my properties away from me," Mayweather expressed. "I still got all my houses, I still got everything. My mother, my whole family, their bills are still paid. Still pay all my employees... The Black community have been paying money for years to come see me fight... You bet it on Floyd 'cause I prove that I'm 100% when I get in that ring... They believe in me... After they go home, and they got everything they won, they're praying on my downfall. We don't want to see Floyd win nothing... It's this lawsuit, it's that lawsuit... I get myself out of the situation... It's not me... I'm the biggest name... Who they gon' point the finger at? [...] I ain't got social media on my phone. I'm too focused on building generational wealth... At the end of the day, I'm good."

Cam'ron Interviews Floyd Mayweather

Killa caught some more remarks on Twitter, in which Floyd said media outlets are pushing this narrative to discredit him. All in all, he discredited all the scandalous speculation about him and affirmed his people are doing great.

Cam'ron's spoken about Floyd Mayweather before, specifically about not being too excited for the Manny Pacquiao rematch. Ironically, this fight is also a subject of some of Floyd Mayweather's legal trouble.

As for how the boxer will handle the cases against him, we don't have any big updates on where these matters have gone at press time. But according to Mayweather, he has more than enough ability to combat these claims, maybe lose, and still have boatloads of wealth to his name.