16 Months - Album by Quando Rondo

Just a few weeks ago, Quando Rondo was released from prison following a 33-month sentence. When artists are released from prison, oftentimes they respond with new music. Quando Rondo is the latest to undertake this philosophy with a 12-track project, 16 Months. The artist delivers his sentimental brand of melodic rap with very little help. We do get a feature from Lil Poppa, although, for the most part, Quando Rondo handles these tracks by himself. It's a solid project that fans will appreciate.
Release Date: June 26, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for 16 Months
- Active
- Chances In Your Life
- Nobody Loyal
- Once In My Life
- Prayer
- She Don't Know
- This Way Forever
- Arabic Audemar
- Styrofoam/All Gone
- YSL Shoes ft. Lil Poppa
- All My Love
- SRT