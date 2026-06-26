16 Months - Album by Quando Rondo

Quando Rondo was released from prison earlier this month, and now, he is back with his latest project, "16 Months."

Just a few weeks ago, Quando Rondo was released from prison following a 33-month sentence. When artists are released from prison, oftentimes they respond with new music. Quando Rondo is the latest to undertake this philosophy with a 12-track project, 16 Months. The artist delivers his sentimental brand of melodic rap with very little help. We do get a feature from Lil Poppa, although, for the most part, Quando Rondo handles these tracks by himself. It's a solid project that fans will appreciate.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!