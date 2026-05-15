Until I Return - Album by Quando Rondo

Quando Rondo officially returns with his new album Until I Return, marking his first full-length project since 2024’s Here For A Reason. Across the album, Quando leans into the melodic street rap style that built his fanbase while reflecting on loyalty, survival, pain, and isolation. The release arrives during an especially intense moment surrounding the rapper’s name in hip-hop headlines. Federal prosecutors continue building their case against Lil Durk ahead of trial, with reports alleging Durk placed a $1 million bounty on Quando Rondo in 2022 tied to an alleged murder-for-hire plot. While Quando himself is not charged in the federal case, the ongoing legal situation continues casting a shadow over his career and public image.