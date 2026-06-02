Quando Rondo Reportedly Released From Prison

Quando Rondo is almost on his way home. According to Akademiks, the Never Broke Again signee has been released from prison and into a halfway house. The 27-year-old rapper is reportedly located in Atlanta, GA, where he will complete the remainder of his sentence.

The Savannah, GA rapper has been incarcerated since January 2025 for federal drug charges after pleading guilty to drug conspiracy and participating in criminal street gang activity. He was sentenced to 33 months in prison along with three years under supervised release and a $40K fine. Moreover, he will have to avoid contact with gang members, get mental health treatment, and undergo regular drug testing upon his release.

Prior to his prison sentence, Quando Rondo indicated that he planned to turn his life around. “As cr*zy as it sounds, that's enough time to really sit down, rehabilitate myself, and come up with better plans for my family and friends,” he said around the time of his sentencing. Around the time he made those statements, he also offered an apology for his actions.

The rapper has also hinted at the possibility of falling back from music once he completes his sentence. It’s unclear if he still plans to follow through with those plans, but we could imagine that he has a lot to get off his chest these days.

Quando Rondo Drops New Project

More recently, Quando Rondo came through with a new body of work to hold down his fans until his release. In May, he dropped off Until I Return, an 11-song project with one sole feature from Lil Poppa.