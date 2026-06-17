Ray J Forced To Intervene As Adrien Broner Continues To Harass Amber Rose

BY Alexander Cole
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Boxing: Pacquiao vs Broner
Jan 19, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Manny Pacquiao (black trunks) and Adrien Broner (purple/gold trunks) box during a WBA welterweight world title boxing match at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Pacquiao won via unanimous decision. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Adrien Broner continues to make women uncomfortable on live streams, and on Tuesday, Ray J had to defend Amber Rose.

Ray J had no choice but to defend Amber Rose on Tuesday night, as once again, Adrien Broner got out of hand during a live stream. Ever since beginning his live streaming journey, Broner has been acting erratically, and it should have many in his circle concerned for his well-being.

Unfortunately, instead of offering to help the former boxer, his people have been putting him in front of a camera. This has subsequently led to numerous viral clips in which Broner has made women feel uncomfortable. He will proposition these women, and when they say no, he continues to badger them. It's textbook harassment, even if he isn't in his right mind.

That said, Broner was on stream with Amber Rose and Ray J last night. Things eventually got out of control when Broner continued to proposition Rose. She continuously told Broner she wasn't interested and that there were other women he could talk to.

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Adrien Broner's Behavior Called Out Online

Eventually, Broner continued to force the issue, and that is when Ray J jumped into action. He held onto the back of the boxer, while Rose was just completely flabbergasted by what she was witnessing.

On X, many were appalled by the footage and noted that Broner needs to get his act together. This kind of behavior is troubling, and these women are being actively harmed in his presence.

Broner acted in a similar fashion during an interview with Cam'ron. This subsequently got him kicked off the show. That should have been a wake-up call, although the behavior has only continued to get worse.

Things need to change fast; otherwise, this might just get worse, and real people could be negatively impacted.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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