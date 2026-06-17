Ray J Forced To Intervene As Adrien Broner Continues To Harass Amber Rose

Ray J had no choice but to defend Amber Rose on Tuesday night, as once again, Adrien Broner got out of hand during a live stream. Ever since beginning his live streaming journey, Broner has been acting erratically, and it should have many in his circle concerned for his well-being.

Unfortunately, instead of offering to help the former boxer, his people have been putting him in front of a camera. This has subsequently led to numerous viral clips in which Broner has made women feel uncomfortable. He will proposition these women, and when they say no, he continues to badger them. It's textbook harassment, even if he isn't in his right mind.

That said, Broner was on stream with Amber Rose and Ray J last night. Things eventually got out of control when Broner continued to proposition Rose. She continuously told Broner she wasn't interested and that there were other women he could talk to.

Adrien Broner's Behavior Called Out Online

Eventually, Broner continued to force the issue, and that is when Ray J jumped into action. He held onto the back of the boxer, while Rose was just completely flabbergasted by what she was witnessing.

On X, many were appalled by the footage and noted that Broner needs to get his act together. This kind of behavior is troubling, and these women are being actively harmed in his presence.

Broner acted in a similar fashion during an interview with Cam'ron. This subsequently got him kicked off the show. That should have been a wake-up call, although the behavior has only continued to get worse.