Adrien Broner Awkwardly Shoots His Shot With Sexyy Red

Adrien Broner has been transitioning from boxing to streaming as of late. Overall, these efforts have been met with widespread scrutiny. Why? Well, it's because Broner's behavior during these streams is oftentimes erratic and uncomfortable to watch.

If you know anything about these streams, you would know that he is constantly making women feel uncomfortable. He gets into their personal space, and then he guilts them whenever they reject his advances. These clips consistently go viral on social media, and some feel as though Broner is crying for help.

Overall, these streams have been in collaboration with Deen The Great, who has also been heavily criticized for his on-stream behavior. Recently, however, the two hosted Sexyy Red, and as you can imagine, there were all sorts of awkward clips emanating from the stream.

For instance, last night, Broner attempted to shoot his shot with Sexyy Red, who clearly had more interest in Deen. This subsequently led to a moment in which Broner called this out, and Sexyy Red could nothing but just look on in silence.

Adrien Broner Back On Stream

There were other instances of Broner attempting to put the moves on Sexyy Red, but to no avail. This is not Sexyy Red's first time when it comes to streaming with these kinds of creators, so she knows the drill and kept her composure quite nicely.

Ultimately, if you are a fan of Adrien Broner, you can't help but feel like this is a sad fall from grace. At one time, some thought he could be the next Floyd Mayweather. Instead, his career stalled out with some bad losses.