Adrien Broner Awkwardly Shoots His Shot With Sexyy Red

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Boxing: Broner vs Vargas
Apr 21, 2018; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Adrien Broner (Blue Gloves) lands a left hand punch on Jessie Vargas (Red Gloves) during the fight at the Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Former professional boxer Adrien Broner has been streaming with Deen The Great, and recently, he found himself with Sexyy Red.

Adrien Broner has been transitioning from boxing to streaming as of late. Overall, these efforts have been met with widespread scrutiny. Why? Well, it's because Broner's behavior during these streams is oftentimes erratic and uncomfortable to watch.

If you know anything about these streams, you would know that he is constantly making women feel uncomfortable. He gets into their personal space, and then he guilts them whenever they reject his advances. These clips consistently go viral on social media, and some feel as though Broner is crying for help.

Overall, these streams have been in collaboration with Deen The Great, who has also been heavily criticized for his on-stream behavior. Recently, however, the two hosted Sexyy Red, and as you can imagine, there were all sorts of awkward clips emanating from the stream.

For instance, last night, Broner attempted to shoot his shot with Sexyy Red, who clearly had more interest in Deen. This subsequently led to a moment in which Broner called this out, and Sexyy Red could nothing but just look on in silence.

Read More: Drake May Be The Most Critic-Proof Artist In Music

Adrien Broner Back On Stream

There were other instances of Broner attempting to put the moves on Sexyy Red, but to no avail. This is not Sexyy Red's first time when it comes to streaming with these kinds of creators, so she knows the drill and kept her composure quite nicely.

Ultimately, if you are a fan of Adrien Broner, you can't help but feel like this is a sad fall from grace. At one time, some thought he could be the next Floyd Mayweather. Instead, his career stalled out with some bad losses.

Not to mention, his behavior and appearance over the past few years have been a cause for concern. His recent streams with Deen The Great make you wonder whether or not he is in the proper headspace to be on stream at all.

Read More: Drake "ICEMAN" Album Review

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Fight Party Offset Finesse2tymes Adrien Broner Pop Culture Fight Erupts At Party With Offset, Finesse2tymes & Adrien Broner In Attendance
Boxing: Pacquiao vs Broner TV Adrien Broner Keeps Making Women Uncomfortable, And His Ex-Wife Has Had Enough
Adrien Broner Called Out Touching 19 Year Old Streamer Gossip Adrien Broner Called Out For Inappropriately Touching 19-Year-Old Streamer
Bill Tompkins Adrien Broner Jesse Vargas Boxing Archive Sports Adrien Broner Apologizes To JAY-Z, Meek Mill, Diddy, & More
Comments 0